Normani and Bose are collaborating on a limited-edition pair of headphones, and you can buy them starting today

Normani fans are anxiously awaiting her first solo album post-Fifth Harmony. But for now, they’ll have to settle for a collab between the artist and Bose. The two just announced the launch of a limited-edition set of the QuietComfort Earbuds II, and you can buy them starting today on Bose’s website.

The earbuds and all their features aren’t new, but they’re normally only available in black, gray or white. Normani designed this new set to have a gorgeous blue, pink and orange shimmering gradient — and it’s very pretty. The design combined with Bose’s quality technology takes these to the next level.

Some of the features include CustomTune, which auto-adjusts and personalizes sound to the shape of your ears, and Quiet Mode, aka the world’s best noise-canceling mode. Additionally, the earbuds have an Aware Mode, which allows you to listen to your music with enough transparency to the outside world that you can still hear what’s going on around you. According to the product description, they have up to six hours of battery life, and you can control them with touch surface buttons.

You can also listen with just one earbud in, too, whether you’re listening to music or taking calls. You might want to listen with one earbud when you want just a little background noise while you work or if you need to hear everything that’s going on around you at the same time, like while driving.

Besides the sound quality and Quiet Mode, most people love these headphones because they’re extremely comfortable to wear. They come with three sizes of ear tips, so you can choose which ones fit your ears best.

“I’ve had them for less than a week and the only regret I have is that I didn’t get them sooner,” wrote one reviewer on the Bose website. “They are absolutely awesome! Incredible sound quality, easy function features, comfortable to wear and the quiet mode is the best I’ve ever heard!!!! Recommend them to everyone!!!”

“These dunk on the AirPod Pro buds,” wrote another. “I bought a pair of the QC Earbuds II and the AirPod Pros to compare over a two week period (thank you Best Buy return policy), and far prefer the Bose product… The sound quality is better with a more filling bass. This has to be partially related to the ear fitment, but it’s working for me.”

Of course, you can get the standard QuietComfort Earbuds II anytime, but Normani’s edition will only be available while supplies last — and there’s no telling how long that will be. Fingers crossed her new music comes out soon so that we can snag a pair and listen with our new headphones.

