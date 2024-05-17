Norman Public Schools unveils plans for new Norman North football stadium

NORMAN, Okla. (KFOR) — Norman Public Schools released their plans for the new Norman North High School football stadium on Friday.

Norman North High School Stadium rendering. Image courtesy Norman Public Schools.

The stadium will seat up to 6,000 people—5,500 seats on the home side and another 500 available to visitors.

Voters approved the new stadium as part of a 2023 bond project. The upgrades also include track improvements, and the total cost of the project will be more than $24 million.

Construction will be in August 2024, and is expected to be completed in August 2025.

