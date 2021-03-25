The Norman Powell trade is bittersweet for Trail Blazers fans

Jonathan Warner
·4 min read
The Norman Powell trade is bittersweet for Trail Blazers fans originally appeared on NBC Sports Northwest

With only hours left until the NBA trade deadline, the Trail Blazers and Toronto Raptors have agreed on a deal to send Gary Trent and Rodney Hood to Toronto for 6’3” shooting guard Norman Powell, according to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski.

 

 

On social media, Rip City fans had mixed reactions to the trade, and rightfully so.

Some fans were ecstatic that Powell was being added to the team. They should be. He is a fantastic scorer and is lights out behind the arc, shooting 43.9% from three.

Others, however, are sad that both Hood and Trent Jr. are leaving for Toronto.

Memorable moments were made by both players, and it is always hard to see players that seem to love the city of Portland leave.

Anyways, here are some of the different reactions from fans from this mornings trade: 

Fans may love the trade or not, but they were also sad to see Mason Plumlee leave for Jusuf Nurkic, and we all know how that turned out. 

We will see how he fits in the system when he suits up!

