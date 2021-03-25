The Norman Powell trade is bittersweet for Trail Blazers fans originally appeared on NBC Sports Northwest

With only hours left until the NBA trade deadline, the Trail Blazers and Toronto Raptors have agreed on a deal to send Gary Trent and Rodney Hood to Toronto for 6’3” shooting guard Norman Powell, according to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski.

Toronto has traded Norm Powell to Portland for Gary Trent and Rodney Hood, sources tell ESPN. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) March 25, 2021

On social media, Rip City fans had mixed reactions to the trade, and rightfully so.

Some fans were ecstatic that Powell was being added to the team. They should be. He is a fantastic scorer and is lights out behind the arc, shooting 43.9% from three.

Others, however, are sad that both Hood and Trent Jr. are leaving for Toronto.

Memorable moments were made by both players, and it is always hard to see players that seem to love the city of Portland leave.

Anyways, here are some of the different reactions from fans from this mornings trade:

My guy about to get a major 💼 all love @gtrentjr . Gonna miss you brotha. Keep being a 🐕 go get what you deserve! — CJ McCollum (@CJMcCollum) March 25, 2021

Always a pleasure my guy Rodney no Twitter Hood ! One of the funniest dudes I’ve ever met. Good soul. Keep being you. Without you we never get a chance to experience a conference final. Thank you 🙏🏽 all love — CJ McCollum (@CJMcCollum) March 25, 2021

I love you @gtrentjr 💔 will be following your career closely :( #RipCity — harp. (@harpsidhu_) March 25, 2021

Where are all the people thinking you are crazy for suggesting the Blazers trade Gary Trent Jr? @ChadinRipCity Blazers got a real good player in Powell. And a guy who is just a better basketball player then Trent. In basically every way #RipCity — Steven Vaughan (@steven_von) March 25, 2021

Thank you @gtrentjr 🙏🏼❤️ #RipCity is gonna miss you, Just Be Great wherever you go 🤟🤟 pic.twitter.com/ICymwM3LvW — Brodey Bruckner (@brodeybruckner) March 25, 2021

Nice addition to #RipCity. Definitely going to miss these guys though! https://t.co/iY0NdlA9m7 — David Paulan (@DPaulan) March 25, 2021

Gary nooooo @gtrentjr get paid my friend. #RipCity will always love you https://t.co/5lJuZPLJAl — Jesse Neilson (@JesseNeilson) March 25, 2021

Happy with the move Portland.. Norman is much more consistent offensively, and we didn’t lose much for the trade... get over it, Trent wasn’t that great. #RipCity pic.twitter.com/u9lbkmLMbb — Kevin (@KevGotchu) March 25, 2021

According to @ESPNStatsInfo , Norman Powell has more 30-point games this season (6) than in his first 5 seasons combined (4).@trailblazers get a player on the rise for one they likely couldn’t resign and one who is currently a shell of former self #RipCity — Curtis Long (@Principal_Long) March 25, 2021

I like this move. Wish GTJ all the best in free agency but paying him along with Dame and CJ never made sense.



Powell is shooting 44% from 3, has another year under contract and is nice to have off the bench. #RipCity https://t.co/FkSRzKrzeN — Brandon Sprague (@BrandonSprague) March 25, 2021

Powell's development the past few seasons has been great. He has become a proven scorer and defensive stopper. Solid bench guy for PDX. Is GTJ, but with a more polished game right now. #RipCity — Chris Burkhardt (@CBurkhardtNBCS) March 25, 2021

@gtrentjr I have to wake up to this news?



Best of luck to you. I’ve admired your play for #ripcity. Best of luck to you. You have a lifelong fan here.



Damn, I still can’t believe it. pic.twitter.com/MdwxGlhiCO — jonsamuelson (@jonsamuelson) March 25, 2021

I would've preferred Aaron Gordon of course, but the Norm Powell get is better than nothing. Blazers twitter is doing the thing where they get super attached to their young favs. Powell is a better player and we were gonna lose GTJ anyway #Ripcity — Kris Escudero (@kede23) March 25, 2021

Fans may love the trade or not, but they were also sad to see Mason Plumlee leave for Jusuf Nurkic, and we all know how that turned out.

We will see how he fits in the system when he suits up!