Norman Powell hits from way downtown

The No. 4 Huskies gave Oregon its only loss of the regular season.
Fantasy football analyst Sal Vetri reveals some intriguing findings for Week 12.
Pistorius shot his girlfriend of three months four times through a bathroom door on Valentine's Day 2013.
Here's what you need to know about how to watch the San Francisco 49ers vs. Seattle Seahawks game this Thanksgiving.
Tony Romo needed to be reminded there was a football game going on after Dolly Parton's halftime performance.
The 2023 F1 season has reached its conclusion. Sunday’s twilight Abu Dhabi Grand Prix will officially wrap up a season in which we saw the most dominant season ever as Max Verstappen cruised to his third straight world drivers championship.
Scott Foster hit Chris Paul with two quick technical fouls and threw him out of the game on Wednesday night in Phoenix.
Spurs fans were booing Kawhi Leonard again on Wednesday night, clearly still upset with his tumultuous departure from San Antonio in 2018.
Here's how to watch this week's NCAA college football games.
Between his recovery from a second elbow surgery and the unique demands of both hitting and pitching, how many more seasons of starting pitching can we realistically expect from Ohtani?
With three great intra-divisional games on tap, Jorge Martin runs down all the fantasy goodies to be enjoyed.
68 teams are fully bowl-eligible through the first 12 weeks of the season.
The first NBA in-season tournament continues Friday with group play and concludes Dec. 9 with the championship game.
Check out our full PPR positional rankings for Week 12 of the fantasy football season!
Check out our fantasy football kicker rankings for Week 12 of the 2023 NFL season!
Check out our fantasy football running back rankings for Week 12 of the 2023 NFL season!
Aaron Jones was carted to the locker room during the Packers' win in Week 11.
Check out our fantasy football quarterback rankings for Week 12 of the 2023 NFL season!
Charles McDonald is joined by Frank Schwab to give their takeaways from Week 11 of the NFL season and react to the latest news around the league. The duo dive into the benching of Zach Wilson, the Bears blowing a huge lead late and what Justin Fields has to do to keep the job next season, Patrick Mahomes' receivers letting him down once again on Monday night and the return of Desmond Ridder. Next, Charles and Frank react to the firing of Steelers OC Matt Canada as they attempt to determine how much of the blame pie Canada deserves for Pittsburgh's offensive struggles. Both agree Kenny Pickett is showing he's not the guy at quarterback. Charles also announces the breaking news that Colts LB Shaq Leonard is being released, and the hosts discuss the odd timing and some potential landing spots if he becomes available. Finally, the duo celebrate the holiday week by each giving something they're thankful for. Charles is thankful for Brock Purdy and the 49ers for putting out one of the prettiest offensive products we've seen in years when at full strength. Frank is thankful for the Lions being fun to watch and finally worth tuning into on Thanksgiving Day.
Renee Miller analyzes how several veterans in new locations or different roles have had their fantasy outlook change.