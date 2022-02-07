Norman Powell had just bought a house in Portland before the trade to Clippers

Melissa Rohlin: Norman Powell on reaction to being traded to the Clippers: “When my agent called me, I didn’t believe it.” He added that “the only bad thing about the trade” was he had bought a house and just gotten his furniture inside.

Source: Twitter @melissarohlin

Ohm Youngmisuk @NotoriousOHM

Norman Powell was just getting settled with his new furniture in his house in Portland when he was traded to the Clippers. In his debut, Powell showed why he might be a nice multi-purpose addition to the Clippers’ championship design for next season espn.com/nba/story/_/id… – 3:12 AM

Kane Pitman @KanePitman

Postgame @lockedonbucks w/@CamilleMonae 🦌

-Bucks handle road B2B

-Jrue takes over fourth in LA homecoming

-MOOSE RETURNS

-What is it with Norman Powell and the Bucks?

-Bobby to the 3P contest gains momentum!

📺 https://t.co/4Xgm6CCMnc

🎙️ https://t.co/fq5or6OoXX pic.twitter.com/uadJqeBUEj – 1:15 AM

Mirjam Swanson @MirjamSwanson

Norman Powell says it’s a dream come true to play so close to home: “Just being back home, San Diego is a two-hour drive — on good days.” – 12:10 AM

Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif

Norman Powell said he felt Ty Lue’s interest in his game going all the way back to the bubble. When the Raptors and Clippers overlapped Lue would apparently stop Powell and ask him questions about his game. – 12:10 AM

Mirjam Swanson @MirjamSwanson

Norm Powell on the Clips’ comebacks: “They have a good thing going here, they fight, they compete … like tonight, we fought, got it to single digits.

“I like that. I love a team that’s like that… that’s my game, who I am. … I’m a grinder, I think I fit perfectly here.” – 12:09 AM

Mirjam Swanson @MirjamSwanson

Norm Powell: “I was in every situation, every position with the Raptors — and that’s helped me a lot.” – 12:08 AM

Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU

Norman Powell says that Kawhi Leonard texted him when the trade went down, but they haven’t had a chance to talk yet.

“He’s a quiet dude,” Powell says, smiling – 12:07 AM

Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif

Norman Powell said that assistant Jeremy Castleberry hosted him on his official visit to San Diego State. He mentioned the UCLA connections on the LAC staff, too, shouting out video coordinator @theycallme_fitz. – 12:03 AM

Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif

Norman Powell says that he can “fit perfectly in here with PG and Kawhi” because in his career he’s played every role. – 12:02 AM

Melissa Rohlin @melissarohlin

Mirjam Swanson @MirjamSwanson

Norman Powell: “I think I can fit perfectly here off of PG and Kawhi.” – 12:01 AM

Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif

The only bad thing about the trade, Norman Powell said, is that he’d *just* gotten furniture into the house he’d bought in Oregon. – 12:00 AM

Mirjam Swanson @MirjamSwanson

Norman Powell meets the media for the first time as a Clipper: “My agent called me, I didn’t believe it. I knew they were gonna make moves, the way Ant was playing … but, I definitely didn’t (foresee the trade).” – 11:59 PM

Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif

Norman Powell is here. – 11:58 PM

Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif

As welcomes go, Sunday was as Clipper as it got, hitting all the hallmarks — scoring drought, 20-point deficit, comeback.

This one didn’t result in a win. But Norman Powell and Robert Covington saw what they’re in for.

latimes.com/sports/clipper… – 11:47 PM

Ralph Lawler @Ohmeomy

Certainly Norman Powell will not score like this every night, but I do think he is the best player on the active Clipper roster. Great addition. Milwaukee Bucks too much tonight. Tough 10-days ahead on the schedule. – 11:23 PM

Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif

Final: Clippers will fall to 27-28 after a 137-113 loss to Milwaukee. Norman Powell has 28 points in his debut. – 11:19 PM

Ohm Youngmisuk @NotoriousOHM

Norman Powell’s Clippers debut finishes with 28 points, four assists and one rebound. He made 9-of-16 shots, including four 3’s in 24 minutes. – 11:18 PM

Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU

Day Bruined:

– Jrue Holiday: 27 points, 11/16 FGs, 5 rebounds, 12 assists, 2 steals, 1 block, 2/5 3s

– Norman Powell: 28 points, 9/16 FGs, 3 assists, 4/8 3s, 6/7 FTs

(this one’s all but over. Bucks up 120-101 with 4:46 left) – 11:10 PM

Mike Richman @mikegrich

Norman Powell came to Portland for 10 months, got a raise at his already very good job and then moved to LA for a better gig. A classic PNW tale. – 11:07 PM

Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU

26 points in 18 minutes for Norman Powell.

And both of Powell’s assists have gone to Covington 3s.

What was a 25-point Bucks lead is down to 101-90 with 9:40 left. – 10:58 PM

Kurt Helin @basketballtalk

Norman Powell up to 26 points to lead Clippers.

He is what they need this season, a guard who can create, get to the line and just score. Without Kawhi and PG13, this kind of shot creation is a boost. – 10:57 PM

Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski

Norman Powell is up to 26 points in 18 minutes. #Bucks lead is 11. – 10:56 PM

Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif

Norman Powell hits a three, then gets an and-1 bucket at the rim. He’s up to 26 points and has made 6-of-7 from the FT line. The rest of the Clippers have taken 7 free throws combined. – 10:55 PM

Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif

The Clippers trail 99-81 to the Bucks after three quarters.

Norman Powell has a team-high 20 points. Robert Covington has three. – 10:50 PM

Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU

Team-high 20 off the bench in Norman Powell’s Clippers debut.

Don’t get caught up in Clipper first half scoring drought. More relevant is that Bucks are wasting Clippers defense just like they did in Portland last night.

Bucks up 99-79 with 1:37 left in third quarter. – 10:47 PM

Mirjam Swanson @MirjamSwanson

Paul George is on the bench beside Norman Powell. – 10:25 PM

Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif

Norman Powell’s first shift ends after six minutes:

– 9 points, 3-4 shooting

– Got to the FT line, was able to score out of transition (not a LAC strength if you’re new here) and a pull-up 3. Clippers like that variety. – 9:42 PM

Mirjam Swanson @MirjamSwanson

Clips 32, Bucks 28 | End 1 | Norman Powell scored seven points in his first four minutes as a Clipper.

Also: Ten lead changes already.

The Bucks have 12 points in the paint to the Clippers’ 4.

Clippers have 11 points from their bench to the Bucks’ 3. – 9:36 PM

Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU

Starting early for Norman Powell…

3 ✅

Transition competence ✅

FTs ✅

Drive ✅ – 9:34 PM

Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina

For his first shot with the Clippers, Norman Powell makes a 3 and then throws down three fingers on his way back on defense. Powell feels right back at home. – 9:29 PM

Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif

Norman Powell’s first shot as a Clipper, a three, is good. – 9:29 PM

Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU

Norman Powell (#24) will be checking in on other side of this timeout.

Bucks up 19-18 after Jrue Holiday rips Marcus Morris on the perimeter and finishes his second straight artful layup. – 9:25 PM

Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif

Norman Powell is about to check in for his Clippers debut with 4:15 to play in the first quarter. – 9:25 PM

Kristina Pink @Kristina_Pink

Chatting with Norman Powell ahead of his Clippers debut…interview coming on ⁦@BallySportWest⁩ Clipper Live @ 5:30pm pic.twitter.com/R0BYYdxJab – 8:17 PM

Ohm Youngmisuk @NotoriousOHM

Ty Lue said that he might split backup point guard duties between Terance Mann, Norman Powell and Amir Coffey. – 7:22 PM

Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina

Clippers coach Ty Lue on how he adjusts incorporating Norman Powell and Robert Covington onto roster. Ty said it helps that Blazers coach Chauncey Billups runs similar stuff per his background as a Clippers assistant pic.twitter.com/7A4spqhQcC – 7:21 PM

Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif

Ty Lue’s dinner with Norman Powell last night was hardly their first meeting. He mentioned facing Powell during Cleveland-Toronto series and running into him in Las Vegas, where they both spend their offseasons. – 7:17 PM

Justin Garcia @tmjgarcia

Clippers coach Ty Lue says Norman Powell and Robert Covington will play tonight and come off the bench – 7:15 PM

Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina

Clippers center Ivica Zubac will play tonight vs the Bucks on a minutes restriction. Norman Powell will play off the bench tonight in his first game – 7:14 PM

Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU

Ivica Zubac is back and Norman Powell and Robert Covington will debut off the bench today vs Bucks – 7:13 PM

Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA

Did the Pacers get more for Caris LeVert than the Blazers got for Norman Powell AND Robert Covington?

It was less salary to take on for LeVert, but I don’t consider Powell’s deal to be a bad one.

Maybe Portland really loves Keon Johnson? – 5:18 PM

Mirjam Swanson @MirjamSwanson

The Clippers are staying busy, naturally. A look at how Norman Powell, Robert Covington fit into the Clippers’ plans now and when the big guns get back:

ocregister.com/2022/02/05/nor… – 11:30 AM

Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU

🆕️ @TheAthletic

Lawrence Frank came down the steps a week early. There were takeaways from the past, present, and future of the Clippers after the Norman Powell and Robert Covington acquisition.

Here’s a breakdown of the back office discussion.

theathletic.com/3113719/2022/0… – 10:41 AM

Norman Powell: Thank you to the @Portland Trail Blazers organization for everything. Appreciate the staff, my teammates, and of course, the fans. Will always remember my time in 🌹 City -via Twitter @npowell2404 / February 4, 2022

Norman Powell: Excited to be coming home to Cali. Let’s get it @Los Angeles Clippers #UnderstandTheGrind -via Twitter @npowell2404 / February 4, 2022

The Trail Blazers have acquired guards Eric Bledsoe and Keon Johnson and forward Justise Winslow from the LA Clippers in exchange for Norman Powell and Robert Covington, the team announced today. Portland also received Detroit’s 2025 second-round pick from the Clippers in the trade. -via NBA.com / February 4, 2022