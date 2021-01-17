Norman Powell with a deep 3 vs the Charlotte Hornets
Norman Powell (Toronto Raptors) with a deep 3 vs the Charlotte Hornets, 01/16/2021
Drew Brees might be retiring, and Tom Brady came back to the Superdome field to find him.
Chiefs HC Andy Reid provided a brief update on Mahomes on Monday afternoon.
An angry Tom Brady attempted to shove a Saints defensive lineman during Sunday night's Divisional Round matchup, and it didn't go well.
Bruce Arians is just pointing out the obvious.
We feel you, Stephon.
The Baltimore Ravens have started to clean up their roster after the end of the season, waiving four players including QB Robert Griffin III
The Houston Texans aren't trading Deshaun Watson, but that isn't stopping these four teams from consider it, according to Ian Rapoport.
Johnny Manziel appeared to take a shot at the Cleveland Browns on Twitter after his former team fell to the Chiefs in the AFC Divisional Round.
ESPN's Stephen A. Smith put all the blame for the Ravens' 17-3 Divisional Round defeat on Lamar Jackson.
James Harden continues to do things no other NBA player ever has before.
Porter reportedly grew angry at a change in his locker location.
Buffalo Bills QB Josh Allen in background of photo after CB Taron Johnson interception vs. Baltimore Ravens in AFC Divisional round.
The Browns were dealt a terrible blow as the worst rule in football reared its ugly head late in the first half today in Kansas City. Just as it appeared that Cleveland might make a game of it before halftime, Rashard Higgins caught a pass for Baker Mayfield, raced toward the pylon, and fumbled just [more]
Chancellor Donde Plowman said Pruitt was responsible for overseeing the program. Tennessee has been conducting an internal investigation since a tip Nov. 13 about alleged recruiting violations. ''While the investigation is continuing the information provided to us indicates serious violations of NCAA rules,'' Plowman said.
Meyer oversaw teams where many players were arrested and an assistant coach consistently abused his wife, but that doesn't seem to concern Jaguars owner Shad Khan.
It took the Buccaneers 27 years and 22 tries before winning the franchise’s first game when the temperature at kickoff was below 40 degrees. On Sunday in Green Bay for the first-ever Bay of Pigs NFC Championship, the high will be 31 and the low will be 19. The forecast also calls for snow. So [more]
Was this horseplay or was Hill acting out in anger?
US challenger American Magic suffered a horror crash, as a sudden gust of wind saw their boat sensationally flip, leaving officials frantically fighting to prevent a capsize becoming a sinking.
The beloved fan favorite is becoming a force before our eyes.