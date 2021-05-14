Norman Powell with a 3-pointer vs the Phoenix Suns

Reuters

(Reuters) -Kentucky Derby winner Medina Spirit, the Bob Baffert-trained horse which failed a drug test after its May 1 triumph, is eligible to compete in Saturday's Preakness Stakes, the Maryland Jockey Club said on Tuesday. If the horse's positive test for the anti-inflammatory drug betamethasone is confirmed, Churchill Downs said it will strip Medina Spirit of its Kentucky Derby win and the racetrack has already banned Baffert from entering horses there. The controversy surrounding Medina Spirit's positive test raised questions about whether the three-year-old colt would be allowed to compete in the second leg of the Triple Crown.