Norman Planning Commission approves entertainment district for new OU arena

NORMAN — After months of postponing discussions, the Norman Planning Commission approved the Rock Creek Entertainment District Project Plan — which would feature a new arena for OU athletics — during its meeting Thursday night, sending it to city council to vote on.

The proposed $1.2 billion entertainment district located in the University North Park area would house the Sooners’ basketball and women’s gymnastics arena. OU athletic director Joe Castiglione, women’s basketball coach Jennie Baranczyk and women’s gymnastics coach K.J. Kindler spoke to the planning commission members in support of the plan.

“We think the collaboration of this arena and the entertainment district will not just be a catalyst of working together for itself, but to catalyze other opportunities, to accommodate more people,” Castiglione said. “… Sure, we need a new venue for our sports programs, predominantly women's and men's basketball and women's gymnastics.

“But the idea of having something that can be put together with benefiting the community, rather than building some venue somewhere else was a driver. That’s very important.”

Castiglione also unveiled more renderings of OU’s proposed new $330 million arena, which if passed by Norman City Council, is expected to open in time for the 2027-28 basketball season.

Castiglione and Kindler emphasized how important the new arena will be when the Sooners join the Southeastern Conference.

“I can’t tell you what a game changer this is going to be in the SEC,” Kindler said during the meeting. “The SEC and college athletics in general are changing at a pace you cannot imagine.”

A coalition of Norman leaders including Castiglione, OU President Joseph Harroz Jr. and Mayor Larry Heikkila released the public’s first look at conceptual renderings on June 5.

According to leaders, the proposed district would create at least 5,000 new jobs, as well as new housing units for at least 3,000 Norman residents.

According to leaders at last week’s event, the university and private investments would provide $100 million of the $330 million needed for the new arena, which includes a parking garage. $298 million of the project cost is the arena’s construction cost while more than $30 million will go toward infrastructure.

"There's enormous interest in this project and it takes more than just interest,” Castiglione said Thursday night. “It's really a testament to how people have worked together to get to this point."

The Norman City Council approved a special election for residents to vote on the tax increment financing districts for the proposed entertainment district during its Tuesday meeting. The public vote, scheduled for Aug. 27, is not legally binding.

Before the passage of the special election, the expectation from university leaders was to get the proposal through the statutory review committee in May, the planning commission in June and city council in July.

Until Thursday night, discussions of the proposed entertainment district had been delayed since December.

“The delays in getting here tonight were necessary to get it right and they’re not anyone’s fault,” said Lawrence McKinney, president and CEO of the Norman Economic Development Committee. “ … The ideas and plans continually changed and I think for the better.”

A source close to the situation told The Oklahoman in May that if the process was delayed further it could impact the arena’s planned opening date.

“If (the process is delayed) 60 days, even later than that, it becomes very challenging and mostly expensive to hold that date,” the source said. “If you miss the window, then you're talking about the 28-29 season. It’s tight.”

If council approves the plan, Norman voters could request a referendum petition challenging the decision.

One week it seems like the entertainment district inches closer to a reality, the next it seems further away. As debates ensue, Castiglione and OU leaders are confident in the proposal.

“Whatever it's going to be,” Castiglione said, “it has to create an experience that engages people. … This is a transformative opportunity.”

OU President Joseph Harroz Jr., athletic director Joe Castiglione release statements

“I am proud of the Norman Planning Commission for approving the UNP rezoning and project plan, marking a crucial milestone in the realization of our entertainment district," Harroz said. "The Commission’s support underscores the project's potential to create a large number of jobs, provide housing for thousands, and drive significant economic growth for Norman, all without raising taxes. Tonight, the Commission also heard from two of our dedicated coaches about the necessity of a new arena. I stand firmly with our coaches and student-athletes in championing state-of-the-art facilities for our exceptional teams. We deeply appreciate the Commission’s unwavering support and look forward with great anticipation to the formal city council vote in July.”

“In the coming weeks OU will formally join the SEC, and excitement is growing," Castiglione said. "Thousands of new visitors bringing millions of dollars in spending will soon be coming to Norman, and this new project will help ensure that this revenue stays in Norman where it belongs. The entertainment district will reap endless rewards for our city and we’re appreciative that the planning commission has endorsed the effort to further advance Norman.”

