Norman North's Aiden Hayes competes for spot on national team

Former Norman North swimmer Aiden Hayes returns to the U.S. Olympic Team Trials this weekend in Indianapolis.

Hayes, who just finished up his junior season at North Carolina State, has earned nine All-American honors and was the 2023 national champion in the 200-meter butterfly.

Hayes will compete in the 100-meter backstroke and the 100 and 200-meter butterfly this weekend.

The U.S. Olympic Team Trials begin on Saturday at Lucas Oil Stadium and will air on USA Network and Peacock. The meet concludes nine days later on Sunday, June 23.

The U.S. National Team will take 52 swimmers, 26 men and 26 women, to the Paris 2024 Olympic Games. In each event, the top two finishers at the Team Trials will make the team if they meet all other qualifications. Those competing in the 100 and 200-meter freestyle events can qualify by making the top six.

Hayes competed in the 2021 Team Trials and finished 17th in the 100-meter butterfly and 21st in the 200-meter butterfly.

His first event doesn’t begin until the second day of competition. The 100-meter backstroke prelims and semifinals will be on Sunday with the final coming on Monday.

Hayes qualified for that event with a time of 55:32, which is 42nd out of the 79 swimmers competing in the event.

On Tuesday Hayes will compete in the 200-meter butterfly. The finals will be held on Wednesday.

Hayes qualified with the 11th-fastest time in the field in the 200-meter butterfly with a time of 1:56.71.

His last event will be on Friday with the final on Saturday. His qualifying time of 51.24 is the fifth-fastest at the Team Trials.

He’ll be competing against world record holder Caleb Dressel in the 200-meter butterfly and the American record holder in the 100-meter butterfly.

Hayes still holds 10 individual Oklahoma state records. He was also a member of five relay teams that still hold state records.

In last year’s NCAA Championships, he led off the Wolfpack’s 200-meter medley relay with a 20.07 in the 50-meter backstroke. The team would go on to set an American record in the event.