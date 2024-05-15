Norman North stadium to open August 2025, NPS releases new renderings

May 14—Norman Public Schools announced that its new Norman North High School stadium will be ready by August 2025, just in time for football season.

The district released new renderings and plans, which were presented during Monday's NPS Board meeting. Its members unanimously approved a $1.5 million contract to Southern Bleacher, the lowest of three bidders, for construction of the stadium's new bleachers.

Outdoor Aluminum, which bid $1.9 million, and Bleachers International, which bid $2 million, were not selected.

In January 2023, the district purchased 6.5 acres north of the school at the southwest corner of Stubbeman Avenue and Rock Creek Road. In January, it announced that the track and field component of the existing practice facility will be moved from its current location to the newly acquired land to make room for amenities associated with a larger stadium, including seating.

The project was made possible following the passage of a $354 million school bond in February 2023.

Justin Milner, the district's associate superintendent and chief operating officer, said construction will not disrupt Norman North practices or activities.

"The schedule is going to be important as we've discussed in the past because our goal through this process is to minimize the impact on sports," Milner said.

The construction will be rolled out in four phases.

* Phase 1: From August 2024 to February 2025, the district will move the existing track to the newly acquired 6.5 acre lot.

* Phase 2: From January 2025 to June 2025, t

* he district will convert the existing football practice field to new parking.

* Phase 3: From March 2025 to August 2025, the district will construct football stadium seating, a press box, a new ticket booth, and concessions. Early Phase 3 work, from Oct. 2024 to December 2024, will address utility relocation at the south end of the end zone.

* Phase 4: From April 2025 to July 2025, the district will install a new Hellas Turf field.

Gary Armbruster, architect for MA+ Architecture, said the facility will include 5,500 seats in its home stand, 500 seats for the visitor's side, a press box, a new scoreboard, and a new bathroom and concessions building.

He said the home stand bleachers on the west side facing east are not going to be as tall as are found at many high school stadiums and will wrap around that side of the field.

"This is going to give it a more intimate feel. Most stadiums have really tall bleachers. This one's going to feel more intimate," Armbruster said. "Everyone's going to be a lot closer to the field, so it's going to have a lot better feel and closeness to the action than what most stadiums do."

He said a new ticket booth will be set up near the new parking lot and the baseball field. Otherwise, people will still be able to use the old ticket booth by Nancy O'Brian Center for the Performing Arts and the softball field.

Annette Price, NPS Board member, asked Milner and Armbruster about security for the new stadium and track.

Milner said the two ticket booths will limit entry points, and Armbruster said the district would place fencing around the entire perimeter, including the new track and field location.

