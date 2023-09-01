Norman North’s ‘no-name defense’ records three picks, five fourth-down stops in shutout

NORMAN — Justin Jones terms it a ‘no name defense.’

The sixth-year Norman North football coach has a long, successful background on the defensive side of the ball, so he knows a stingy unit when he sees one. And while the Timberwolves’ defenders might be short on star power and name recognition, another performance or two like Thursday night will change that in a hurry.

“Hats off to our guys,” Jones said after the Class 6A-I sixth-ranked Timberwolves blanked rival Norman, 21-0, in the season-opening ‘Crosstown Clash’ Thursday night at Owen Field. “Our guys played with relentless effort. We’ve really tightened the front and the back end and buying into the game plan of being able to not rush ourself into trouble and knowing when to settle our feet up front. Great cover guys, we threw some different coverages at them and we were able to get some turnovers.”

Norman North (1-0) intercepted three different Norman quarterbacks, held the Tigers to just 217 yards and registered a whopping five stops on fourth down to earn the shutout.

No turnover was bigger than senior linebacker Carver Rogers’ third-quarter theft. With the Timberwolves clinging to a 7-0 lead, Rogers and his defensive mates were backed up deep in their own territory after the Norman North punt team managed just a 12-yard boot. With the Norman offense inside the 20-yard line and threatening to tie the game, Rogers turned the Tigers away with an interception inside the 10-yard line with 4:18 left in the third frame.

“I saw the QB rolling out, so I got to my drop,” Rogers said. “I got there at the perfect time because the QB threw it right to me. Perfect time, perfect place.”

Norman North senior linebacker Carver Rogers discusses his third-quarter interception inside his own 10-yard line in the Class 6A-I sixth-ranked Timberwolves’ 21-0 shutout victory over rival Norman in the ‘Crosstown Clash’ Thursday night at Owen Field. #OKPreps pic.twitter.com/diOZJJL2YT — Douglas Miles (@douglasmilesCRG) September 1, 2023

A Norman offensive threat was also upended by a turnover in the first quarter. With the Tigers inside the Norman North 40-yard-line, Timberwolves’ senior defensive back Curtis Miller intercepted a pass at his own 25-yard line and raced 58 yards to the Norman 17.

“I just had to keep my eyes focused, break on the ball,” Miller said. “Get the pick and try to get a touchdown.”

While Miller was stopped short of the end zone, his offense was not. Three plays later, tailback Will Lundquist raced eight yards for a touchdown and the game’s first score. It was a long-awaited moment for the junior, who missed each of the last two football seasons with a broken collarbone.

“It’s awesome,” Lundquist said. “It’s great being able to play a game without coming off the field injured and just getting through it.”

Lundquist finished with a game-high 76 rushing yards, while quarterback Owen Eshelman and tailback Latrell Williams gave the Norman North defense a much-needed cushion with a pair of fourth quarter touchdown runs.

Prep football | 2:15 Q4 | A two-yard touchdown run by Latrell Williams extends the lead for Class 6A-I No. 6 Norman North to 21-0 over Norman at Owen Field. #OKPreps pic.twitter.com/9m0Aqcq7Vt — Douglas Miles (@douglasmilesCRG) September 1, 2023

“It was really big,” Rogers said. “Once we got those two scores that put us up, we very confident that we were going to win the rest of the game.”

Thursday night was the first edition of the annual rivalry to be held at Owen Field on the campus of the University of Oklahoma since the pre-pandemic days of 2019. That just happened to be the last time Norman North lost to Norman.

“It’s awesome,” Jones said. “Our seniors were eighth-graders the last time we played here. It is a big-time environment. A little bit worried as a coach when you come into an environment like this if we can keep our emotions in check and not have the adrenaline pumping as much.”

Toby Rowland’s “Scene Setter” before the “Crosstown Clash” between 6A-I No. 6 Norman North and Norman at Owen Field. #OKPreps pic.twitter.com/adIC42yEVz — Douglas Miles (@douglasmilesCRG) September 1, 2023

Senior receiver Mason James finished with six receptions for 86 yards for Norman North, which visits Edmond Sante Fe Sep. 8.

Standout senior safety Dax Noles posted a pair of second quarter interceptions for Norman (0-1), which hosts Moore next week.

This article originally appeared on Oklahoman: Oklahoma high school football: Norman North shuts out Norman in Week 1