Can a Normal Guy (Me) Stop an NHL Slap Shot?

On a very cold morning not too long ago, I found myself at an ice hockey rink in Brooklyn’s Prospect Park, trying to save the slap shot of former NHL player Anson Carter. I had trained for this. I was ready. Then a 90 mph slap shot came flying at my face. I was not ready. It was my third time ever playing hockey goalie. I was still adjusting to moving around with pounds of bulky pads—what I imagine Martin Lawrence felt like in all sixteen variations of Big Momma’s House—and a skating dexterity that would best be described as “newborn calf.” Carter seemed close. Too close. How long did it take for a 90-mph slap shot to travel fifteen feet? I wondered. Is he even fifteen feet away? How much is this going to hurt?

More than you'd like, I learned.

This was the culmination of a month-long quest—and, if I’m being honest, a lifelong delusion. Like any washed athlete watching sports under the spell of a couple beers, I’ve wondered: Just how much better are these guys, really? How hard would it be for me to hurdle a linebacker, or score in an NBA game, or save a 90-mph slap shot?

Hard, probably. But, as the GQ video team kindly pointed out, it’d be fun to watch me try, and almost definitely fail. Horribly. Painfully. And that’s how our new series Above Average Joe was born.

We decided to start with hockey, because the only thing more difficult than trying to match world-class athleticism is to do it on an extremely slippery surface. I visited a former team doctor for the New York Rangers and and asked him to promise me that I’d survive. He wouldn’t. I got skating lessons from Olympic figure skater and champion tweeter Adam Rippon, who gave me an ice-dance routine and important life advice. ("Don't be a bitch.") My mom told me to “block it from my face.” (Thanks, Mom.)

Though that extremely mom advice wasn’t wrong, I also sought out some professional-grade goalie coaching. Enter Jonathan de Castro, founder of the De Castro Goaltending Academy, and former NHL goaltender Chico Resch. They taught me the fundamentals and desperately tried to get me to unlearn all the habits I’d developed as a high school soccer goalie. Soccer keepers dive; hockey goalies need to stay compact—closing the holes where the puck could sneak through—and let the slap shot hit them. Using your body as a landing pad for a launched projectile takes some getting used to, especially for a guy who quit baseball out of fear when the pitching mechanism changed from underhanded “coach pitch” to extremely not underhanded “pitching machine.” But thanks to the Stay Puft Marshmallow Man physique provided by those bulky pads, taking a puck to the body doesn’t actually hurt so bad. (Unless, of course, you take one directly to the kneecap. Go to 11:10 in the video if you’d like to see—and hear—what that looks like.)

All told, it took about three weeks of training, plus two practice shooting sessions, before the final showdown in Brooklyn with former pro player Anson Carter.

So: just how hard is it?

Damn hard. (Duh.) I jumped around like a soccer keeper. I watched 90 mph shots fly through spaces where I wanted my body to be, but couldn’t get it (or the fat suit I was wearing) to the spot fast enough. I didn’t have the yoga practice or hip flexibility necessary to splay my pads out to the posts, covering any shots low to the ice. My reflexes, significantly atrophied in the years since playing organized sports, struggled to track the puck when Carter switched from static, standing slap shots to fast-moving one-timers. And in any type of real game scenario in which there might be rebounds, I’d be even more ineffective than I already was: if I went down on the ice trying to prevent a goal, it was a good five seconds before I was back up, centered and stable on my skates.

Carter was kind enough to keep his shots low, away from the soft-tissue areas the doctor had desperately warned me to protect (namely, the throat and the brain). And though we didn’t have a radar gun, I can assure you that the pucks were traveling no less than 400 mph. It was like flipping a light switch: first there was a puck on the ice, then there was a puck in the net—and nothing in-between. I’m athletic, sure, but I can’t catch a moonbeam. Clearly, the shots passed through some sort of wormhole. I just closed my eyes and hopes that wormhole wasn’t in my rib cage. It was all of my fears of standing in front of that “pitching machine” realized, except it was colder, faster, there was no dugout to hide in, and I was too 29 to cry.

Which isn’t to say that I didn’t accidentally get hit and stop at least one. It’s just to say: you’ll have to watch.