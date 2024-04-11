The three youngest players in Major League Baseball all have the same first name and another may be on his way to joining them in the near future.

Texas A&M senior catcher Jackson Appel smashed 3 home runs during a 6-5 win against UT San Antonio on Tuesday night, with the last being a walk-off shot.

"It was a normal day, I don't know what really just happened, it was pretty cool," Appel recalled postgame. "You're just up there trying to get on base really and put a good ball in the zone. I got one and it somehow got out, not sure how, but there wasn't too much in the back of my mind. "I thought I squared (the first and third) up well but you just never really know. Sometimes the ball flies and sometimes it hangs up in the wind. Both happened to get out so we'll take it."

This article originally appeared on Aggies Wire: 'It was a normal day': Texas A&M senior catcher Jackson Appel explains 3-HR game vs. UTSA