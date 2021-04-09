Masters leaderboard:

Norma Dumont misses weight again, commission cancels UFC on ABC 2 fight vs. Erin Blanchfield

Nolan King
·2 min read
Less than 24 hours before the first prelim, UFC on ABC 2 has lost a fight.

After Norma Dumont missed the bantamweight limit by 3.5 pounds Friday, her fight against Erin Blanchfield was scrapped, a person with knowledge of the cancellation told MMA Junkie shortly thereafter.

According to Blanchfield’s manager, Oren Hodak, his fighter agreed to compete against Dumont despite the weight miss. However, the NAC ultimately pulled the fight from the lineup.

The miss was the second straight time Dumont has come in at 139.5 pounds for a bantamweight bout. In November, Dumont defeated Ashlee Evans-Smith by unanimous decision in a fight she missed weight for by 3.5 pounds.

The fight was scheduled to mark the promotional debut for Blanchfield, who accepted it on short notice at a weight division above where she normally competes.

UFC on ABC 2 takes place Saturday at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas. The main card airs on ABC after prelims on ESPN/ESPN+.

The UFC on ABC 2 lineup now includes:

MAIN CARD (ABC, ESPN+, 3 p.m. ET)

  • Marvin Vettori vs. Kevin Holland

  • Arnold Allen vs. Sodiq Yusuff

  • Sam Alvey vs. Julian Marquez

  • Nina Ansaroff vs. Mackenzie Dern

  • Mike Perry vs. Daniel Rodriguez

PRELIMINARY CARD (ESPN, ESPN+, 12 p.m. ET)

  • Jim Miller vs. Joe Solecki

  • Mateusz Gamrot vs. Scott Holtzman

  • Ignacio Bahamondes vs. John Makdessi

  • Jarjis Danho vs. Yorgan De Castro

  • Hunter Azure vs. Jack Shore

  • Jordan Griffin vs. Luis Saldana

  • William Knight vs. Da Un Jung

  • Impa Kasanganay vs. Sasha Palatnikov

