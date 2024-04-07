Norma Dumont calls for top 5 opponent after Germaine de Randamie win: ‘I came looking for a title shot’

LAS VEGAS – Norma Dumont has made her plans clear with her return to the bantamweight division – she wants to be UFC champion.

Dumont (11-2 MMA, 7-2 UFC), who competed in the UFC’s women’s featherweight division, defeated former champion Germaine de Randamie this past Saturday in her return to 135 pounds. Dumont beat de Randamie (10-5 MMA, 7-3 UFC) by unanimous decision on the preliminary card of UFC Fight Night 240.

Now, with a win over a former champion and a three-fight winning streak in the weight class above, Dumont is looking for a big test that will bring her closer to the UFC belt.

“I want a title shot, and I’m not shy about it,” Dumont said at the UFC Fight Night 240 post-fight interview. “I think the fact that I came down to bantamweight means a lot, and it means I came looking for a title shot. I want a top five (opponent).

“It doesn’t matter how dangerous she is. You know I’m going to be out there standing and imposing my game. Whoever the UFC puts in front of me, I’m going to dominate. I want to ensure that I will make it the most uncomfortable and bring the biggest level of discomfort that this fighter is going to face.”

This was a big win for Dumont, as it was the first time she faced and beat a former UFC champion. The Brazilian was very emotional after the win.

“It was a very emotional fight, one of the most emotional fights that I’ve ever had here and certainly in my career against Germaine, who’s such a tough opponent,” Dumont said. “I mean she’s such a tough fighter, and also it’s so special to go in there and to face someone that you admire in your career.

“She’s such a great fighter and I do hope she doesn’t retire again, and I hope she stays. She’s such a good fighter, and she’s got so much to offer still to this division.”

