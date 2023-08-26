Norland stops Lakeland's win streak at 14 games; Lake Wales extends its streak to 16

LAKELAND — Fans of offense got all they could want at Bryant Stadium on Friday night.

Miami Norland quarterback Ennio Yapoor accounted for six touchdowns to lead a wild 48-34 victory over Lakeland in both teams’ regular season opener. Norland's victory halted Lakeland's 14-game winning.

Yapoor threw five touchdowns, the final one coming with six minutes left in the fourth quarter, and also ran for another as the Vikings (1-0) shocked the home crowd.

Lakeland quarterback Zander Smith also lit up the scoreboard, tossing four touchdowns as he did all he could to bring the Dreadnaughts (0-1) back time and time again.

Dreadnaughts wide receiver Rick Penick caught two of Smith’s touchdowns and also opened the game with a 99-yard kickoff return. Penick’s touchdown catches were from 49 and 25 yards out.

Smith also found Jamar Taylor Jr. for a 32-yard touchdown and Jayren Dennis for an 8-yard score that tied the score at 21-21 with 42 seconds left in the first half.

Jameson Young had an interception for the Dreadnaughts early in the first quarter, but Yapoor was too much to handle the rest of the way.

Lakeland will look to even its record when it travels to Largo next Friday.

Lake Wales 29, Zephyrhills 7

Lake Wales quarterback Brycen Levidiotis threw for one touchdown, and running backs Rashad Orr and Clifford Smith each ran for a touchdown as the Highlanders ran their winning streak to 16 games.

Levidiotis started the scoring with a 20-yard touchdown pass to D'cari Smith then passed to Johnquae Richardson to complete the two-point conversion. Orr's 20-yard run made it 15-0.

The Highlanders allowed just one score, a 45-yard touchdown pass that made it 15-7 at halftime.

In the second half, Smith ran for a 5-yard touchdown with three minutes left in the third quarter, and the Highlanders finished the scoreing with a pick-six.

Haines City 18, at Davenport 7

DAVENPORT — Haines City’s defense did its job, but head coach Pat Herrington has some questions going forward about his offense.

Ke’shon Tyler scored twice on the ground and Samauri Wilson added another in a hard-fought win over the Broncos.

Last year Haines City throttled Davenport 38-0, but this year Herrington said he saw an entirely different team.

“They played extremely hard and outplayed us tonight,” Herrington said. “We didn’t come to play tonight, and they dominated us defensively. Thankfully our defense showed up to play tonight. We had some big sacks and a pretty good gameplan.”

Offensively, the Hornets (1-0) struggled to move the ball as an inexperienced offensive line caused havoc for Haines City’s attack.

“We have to fix our offensive line,” Herrington said. “We have five brand new guys and nine total … we’re just trying to find the right combination to get us going. Quarterback play wasn’t bad, our running backs are good, and we have receivers but we can’t run block or pass block. You have to have an offensive line to do anything.”

Haines City will look to keep the momentum going next week at Auburndale, while Davenport (0-1) will welcome Tenoroc (0-1).

Bartow 23, Martin County 7

STUART — Bartow’s defense put in a full-game's effort and quarterback KJ Valentine made sure the offense did its part in a road win over Martin County on Friday.

Valentine threw for two touchdowns and used his legs effectively as well to guide the Yellow Jackets (1-0) past the Mustangs.

Day’rel Glover took Valentine’s first touchdown pass 60 yards for the opening touchdown with 8:39 left in the first quarter. With 6:36 left in the second period, Valentine found Jay’son Williams for a 3-yard score to make it 13-0.

Traveon Hymes scampered in from 9-yards out to make it 21-7 Bartow with 8:09 remaining in the game.

Defensively, after holding Fort Meade off the scoreboard in just a half of work, Bartow’s defense was once again dominant. Quavion Bird forced a fumble that led to the first Yellow Jackets touchdown, and LaDarrius Davis sacked Martin County’s quarterback in the end zone to close out the scoring late in the fourth quarter.

Bartow will take on Kathleen (0-1) next week at home.

Fort Meade 28, Sarasota 14

SARASOTA — Keveun Mason ran for 202 yards to lead the Miners to a road win over the Sailors.

Mason also had two touchdowns, a 53-yard run and a 26-yard catch from quarterback Carson Montsdeoca.

Josh Porter also had a 5-yard receiving touchdown from Montsdeoca and Markell Baker accounted for the other Miners touchdown.

“We played very physically last week,” Fort Meade head coach Jemalle Cornelius said. “We wanted to clean up the penalties and we did that. We knew we were going on the road against a bigger program. It was a good overall win for us, I really like this group.”

Fort Meade will look to improve to 2-0 next week on the road against Tohopekaliga.

Lake Gibson 26, East Lake 14

TARPON SPRINGS — Kordell Lewis caught six passes for 147 yards and scored a touchdown as the Braves picked up an opening-season road win.

Lewis caught a 60-yard score from quarterback Joel Morris, who also added a 5-yard touchdown run and another scoring pass to Derrick McBride.

Fentrell Graham had the other touchdown for Lake Gibson (1-0) on a 2-yard run.

Defensively, Lake Gibson had two interceptions, one apiece from Jaylen Evans and Jeremiah Sampson.

“I’m really proud of our guys tonight,” Lake Gibson head coach Rich Pringle said. “We had a few mistakes, but we were able to overcome them and come out with a win. We work situations every day in practice, and it paid off because we had every situation we worked on showed up on game day. The coaches and the players all did a great job tonight.”

Lake Gibson will look to keep its momentum going next week at home against North Miami.

Lighthouse Christian 8, All Saints 6

GULFBREEZE — All Saints did all it could with an outnumbered team, but Lighthouse Christian came away with the win.

Lighthouse scored the game-winning two-point conversion after its only touchdown with 1:30 left in the fourth quarter as All Saints (0-1) was down several players due to SAT testing and injuries.

Freshman quarterback Tre Bell had the only score for the Saints, a 6-yard touchdown run in the first quarter.

All Saints (0-1) will take on Seven Rivers Christian on the road next week.

Oasis 26, Foundation Christian 14

The Lions improved to 2-0 with a road victory over the Panthers.

Oasis will take on Four Corners in a district matchup next week at home.

Ridge Community 46, Celebration 0

CELEBRATION — Lavonsky Tubbs scored three touchdowns, two on he ground and one in the air, to lead the Bolts. Quarterback Rocky Pierche accounted for three touchdowns, including a 55-yard scamper. He also threw for two touchdowns.

Kevin Odaise had a 45-yard scoop and score on a fumble recovery. Klien Gilles caught a 15-yard touchdown pass, and JJ Cesaire had an interception along with Schneider Celestine.

The Bolts (1-0) got off to a quick start and didn’t slow down as they built a 46-0 lead at hafltime.

Ridge Community has a tough assignment next week as it takes on Lake Wales on the road.

OTHER SCORES

Foundation Academy 62, Tenoroc 6

George Jenkins 20, Lake Region 7

Golden Gate 26, Victory Christian 7

Southwest Florida Christian 19, at Santa Fe 7

