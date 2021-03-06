Confusion over COVID-19 protocols ends college basketball team's season

Jack Baer
·Writer
·2 min read

The University of Northern Iowa's men's basketball season came to an end on Friday. It just took a while to figure out why.

The Missouri Valley Conference canceled the Panthers's conference tournament quarterfinal game against Drake on Friday due to a COVID-19 issue, with little communication about the circumstances that led to the cancellation. It took hours for the conference to release a statement, and the statement was a whopper when it was eventually published.

What happened to Northern Iowa's season

Basically, a member of the UNI program tested positive for COVID-19 and confusion ensued.

While MVC policy would have allowed the game to played on, the conference was not aware that the St. Louis City’s Board of Health had the final say on whether or not the game would be played. There was an apparent miscommunication between the MVC and St. Louis, and Northern Iowa ended up paying the price.

The 10-15 Panthers won't be playing in the NCAA Tournament or other postseason tournaments, so this will be the end of the line for the team.

MVC commissioner Doug Elgin apologized for the situation, saying he took full responsibility for not properly communicating with the city hosting his tournament.

The key part of Elgin's statement:

"The MVC did not have the necessary conversations with local health officials to clarify that the administration of the tournament would be governed by St. Louis Health Commissioner’s COVID orders.

"I apologize and take full responsibility for not resolving the administration of policies that are in place during this year’s tournament.”

The kicker? Cole Bair of Iowa's 1650 The Fan reports there is a belief that the positive test in question was either false or not properly administered, and attempts to prove it were denied by St. Louis. There was also the fact that Bradley also had a positive COVID-19 test on Thursday and managed to keep playing in the same tournament thanks to a timely second test.

Northern Iowa athletic department David Harris later released a statement saying he was "frustrated and angry" about the situation, particularly with what was revealed in the conference statement.

According to CBS Sports' Matt Norlander, Northern Iowa is the fourth Division I team to be eliminated from its conference tournament due to COVID-19, joining Jacksonville, Charleston Southern and Holy Cross. It likely won't be the last.

More from Yahoo Sports:

Recommended Stories

  • Report: Joakim Noah 'effectively retiring' from NBA, wants to do it as Bull

    Joakim Noah spent 13 seasons in the NBA.

  • NBA roundup: Hot Heat roll to 6th straight win

    Kendrick Nunn scored a team-high 24 points as the Miami Heat extended their winning streak to six games with a 109-99 victory over the Atlanta Hawks on Sunday in Miami. Miami received 16 points and 13 rebounds from Bam Adebayo, while Precious Achiuwa and Tyler Herro each had 14 points. Goran Dragic, starting his first game for Miami since Feb. 5, had 13 points.

  • Nikola Jokic records 50th career triple-double, joining Wilt Chamberlain as only centers to do so

    Nikola Jokic needed just 416 games to card his 50th triple-double, hundreds of games faster than it took Wilt Chamberlain.

  • James Harden greeted with boos, cheers, logs another triple-double in return to Houston

    The fan reaction to Harden's Houston return was less positive than the official team welcome.

  • Kyle Van Noy 'disappointed' over pending Dolphins exit 1 year after signing $51M deal

    Van Noy's reunion with head coach Brian Flores is over after one season.

  • LeBron James to sit Wednesday at Sacramento

    LeBron James is getting a game off after starting the first 36 for the Los Angeles Lakers this season. James is out for Wednesday night's game against the Sacramento Kings. James did not travel with the team after a loss to the Phoenix Suns on Tuesday and is getting a few days away from the team before heading to Atlanta for the 2021 NBA All-Star Game festivities.

  • Fantasy Baseball Outfield Shuffle Up: Tiered draft rankings

    Scott Pianowski continues his Shuffle Up tiered rankings series with one of the deepest positions in fantasy baseball: The outfield.

  • Report: Lakers, Clippers, Nets, Warriors, Heat and Trail Blazers interested in Blake Griffin after buyout

    The Blake Griffin sweepstakes are open.

  • Ron Rivera releases statement thanking Alex Smith after release

    Washington made the move to release Alex Smith official on Friday, and Ron Rivera thanked him for his veteran leadership on the team.

  • NBA rumors: One East contender in the lead for Blake Griffin after Pistons release

    The next month will re-shape plenty of rosters around the NBA, and one intriguing move in the East could end up impacting the Sixers' postseason hopes. By Adam Hermann

  • Hawks fire Lloyd Pierce, name Nate McMillan as interim head coach

    The Hawks reportedly hope that assistant coach and Pierce ally Nate McMillan will take on the interim role.

  • Dear Steelers: If you only commit to one thing this season, let it be this

    If Ben Roethlisberger is to go out with his head held high, the organization needs to lend him a helping hand.

  • Injured Booker won't play in All-Star Game, Conley replaces

    Phoenix Suns star Devin Booker won't play in the NBA All-Star Game this weekend because of a mild sprain in his left knee, opening up space for Utah's Mike Conley to make his first All-Star appearance. The Suns announced Booker's injury on Friday. Conley will be making his first appearance in the NBA showcase in his 13th season.

  • Three things to know: All-Star teams are set; Team LeBron is stacked

    LeBron, Antetokounmpo, Curry to start with Lillard coming off the bench as the sixth man? That's not fair.

  • Louis Riddick on the idea of the Eagles potentially passing on Ja’Marr Chase for Kyle Pitts

    Louis Riddick on the idea of the Eagles potentially passing on Ja'Marr Chase for Kyle Pitts

  • UFC 259 weigh-in results: Israel Adesanya comes in light for chance to be champ-champ

    Saturday's championship heavy fight card is set now that the UFC 259 weigh-in results are official. All three title fights got the green light on Friday with all six athletes in the championship bouts stepping on the scale within the first 25 minutes of the two-hour weigh-in window. While UFC light heavyweight champion Jan Blachowicz weighed in at 205 pounds on the nose, the top end of the limit, his opponent took a remarkedly different approach. When most fighters get as big as possible and then have a drastic weight cut during fight week, middleweight champ Israel Adesanya didn't follow the norm. He stepped on the scale at 200.5 pounds, pizza box in hand, in his quest to become a two-division champion. The UFC 259 co-main event features double-champ Amanda Nunes putting her featherweight title on the line against Megan Anderson. Nunes was first to the scale on Friday, weighing 145 pounds. Anderson was the last title fight athlete to the scale, weighing 144.5 pounds for the title tilt. The third championship bout on the UFC 259 fight card features bantamweight titleholder Petr Yan making the first defense of his belt. He'll square off against No. 1 contender Aljamain Sterling after both easily made weight. Yan tipped the scale at 135 pounds; Sterling at 134.5 pounds. Askar Askarov misses weight for UFC 259 All but two fighters weighed in during the first 30 minutes of the two-hour window. Askar Askarov and Kennedy Nzechukwu had yet to weigh in with one hour and 30 minutes left. Askarov took to the scale with about an hour left during the weigh-in window. He missed weight by one pound, weighing 127 pounds for his flyweight fight with Joseph Benavidez. If Benavidez's team agrees to the bout, Askarov would likely forfeit 20 percent of his fight purse to Benavidez to keep the bout intact. Nzechukwu was the final fighter scheduled on the card to the scale, making weight for his bout with just under an hour left during the weigh-in window. Glover Teixeira makes weight as UFC 259 main event back-up Light heavyweight contender Glover Teixeira stepped on the scale after Nzechukwu, weighing 204.5 pounds. He will serve as an emergency back-up if anything happens to either of the UFC 259 main event fighters. It's not often that a fighter pulls out after weigh-ins, although it has become a bigger concern during the pandemic, as COVID-19 protocols have forced several fighters out on the day of the event. TRENDING > Dana White says UFC will be first to open up to Texas crowds UFC 259 weigh-in results UFC 259 weigh-in results: Israel Adesanya (200.5 pounds) UFC 259 Main Card (10p ET on ESPN+ Pay-Per-View) Main Event - Light Heavyweight Title Bout: Jan Blachowicz (205) vs Israel Adesanya (200.5)Co-Main Event - Women’s Featherweight Title Bout: Amanda Nunes (145) vs Megan Anderson (144.5)Bantamweight Title Bout: Petr Yan (135) vs Aljamain Sterling (134.5)Lightweight Bout: Islam Makhachev (156) vs Drew Dober (156)Light Heavyweight Bout: Thiago Santos (206) vs Aleksandar Rakic (206) UFC 259 Prelims (8p ET on ESPN and ESPN+) Bantamweight Bout: Dominick Cruz (136) vs Casey Kenney (136)Bantamweight Bout: Song Yadong (135.5) vs Kyler Phillips (136)Flyweight Bout: Joseph Benavidez (125.5) vs Askar Askarov (127)Flyweight Bout: Rogerio Bontorin (126) vs Kai Kara-France (125.5) UFC 259 Early Prelims (5:30p ET on ESPN+ and UFC Fight Pass) Flyweight Bout: Tim Elliott (125.5) vs Jordan Espinosa (126)Light Heavyweight Bout: Kennedy Nzechukwu (205.5) vs Carlos Ulberg (205)Welterweight Bout: Sean Brady (170.5) vs Jake Matthews (169.5)Women’s Strawweight Bout: Livinha Souza (116) vs Amanda Lemos (116)Lightweight Bout: Uros Medic (156) vs Aalon Cruz (155)Bantamweight Bout: Mario Bautista (135.5) vs Trevin Jones (134.5) UFC 259 weigh-in video: Israel Adesanya comes in light for shot at Jan Blachowicz (Subscribe to MMAWeekly.com on YouTube) UFC 259 weigh-in video: Amanda Nunes vs. Megan Anderson (Subscribe to MMAWeekly.com on YouTube) UFC 259 weigh-in video: Petr Yan vs. Aljamain Sterling (Subscribe to MMAWeekly.com on YouTube)

  • Blackhawks' Brent Seabrook announces his playing career is over after 15 NHL seasons

    After 15 NHL seasons, Blackhawks defenseman Brent Seabrook announced that he is officially hanging up the skates due to injuries.

  • Report: Blake Griffin agrees to buyout with Pistons, becomes unrestricted free agent

    Griffin has reportedly drawn interest from most of the top playoff contenders.

  • 2020-21 Knicks midseason grades for entire team and Tom Thibodeau

    The Knicks enter the midpoint of this 2020-21 NBA season far exceeding expectations, with a record that puts them in playoff contention.

  • Four Vikings on big contracts who Minnesota should not part with

    These four players are popular names for the Vikings when it comes to cap casualties, but Minnesota should try to keep them around, even if it means an extension.