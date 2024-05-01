Norfolk Tides hit four home runs, pound Nashville in series opener

Coby Mayo and Kyle Stowers hit their ninth home runs of the season, Connor Norby launched his seventh and Jackson Holliday had three of the Norfolk Tides’ 15 hits in an 11-4 road victory over Nashville on Tuesday night.

Daniel Johnson also homered for the Tides (13-15), who scored seven runs in the sixth inning to take an 11-0 lead.

Holliday, major league baseball’s overall No. 1 prospect, hit two singles and a double and had an RBI in his third game back with the Tides after being optioned by Baltimore. He raised his batting average with Norfolk this season to .321.

Norby had two hits, including a two-run homer, and Mayo and Stowers each had two hits and a solo home run.

Starter Bruce Zimmerman (2-2) picked up the win with five shutout innings, allowing three hits while walking one and striking out four.

The teams continue their series with a 7:35 p.m. game Wednesday in Nashville.