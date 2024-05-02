Norfolk Tides continue home run binge against Nashville in fifth consecutive victory

Coby Mayo and Kyle Stowers hit home runs for the second straight night as the Norfolk Tides defeated Nashville 7-3 for their fifth consecutive victory Wednesday night at First Horizon Park.

Stowers and Mayo both hit solo homers, giving them each 10 on the season, and Mayo has homered in three consecutive games.

The Tides (14-15) scratched across four runs in the sixth inning to break a 1-1 tie. Noelberth Romero hit a bases-loaded sacrifice fly, Errol Robinson had an RBI single, Jackson Holliday provided a run-scoring groundout and Connor Norby added an RBI sacrifice fly.

Norfolk starting pitcher Cade Povich allowed just one run on five hits and four walks while striking out five over six innings.

RHP Justin Armbruester (0-2, 8.38) is Norfolk scheduled starter as the teams continue their series in Nashville with a 7:35 p.m. game Thursday.