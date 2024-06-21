Norfolk State sprinter Kai Cole says MEAC failed to sanction outdoor track & field championships, causing him to miss Olympic Trials

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Norfolk State sprinter Kai Cole said he will miss the USA Track & Field Olympic Trials because of a possible clerical error by the Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference, despite meeting the qualifying standard for the Olympic Team Trials in the 100 meters.

On May 8 at the MEAC Outdoor Track & Field Championships at Norfolk State, Cole ran a 10.05 in the 100 meter dash, winning his second consecutive 100-meter outdoor championship. The time of 10.05 meets USATF standards to qualify for the Olympic Team Trials happening in Eugene, Oregon beginning Friday and continuing through June 30.

However, on June 11, Cole found out from a statistician with USATF that the MEAC Outdoor Championships weren’t sanctioned or listed on the World Athletics Calendar.

“USA Track & Field told me the meet wasn’t sanctioned,” Cole told WAVY10 Sports Director Craig Loper. “I believe it’s a failure of paperwork and not signing the proper documents by the MEAC that were sent to them by USATF.”

Once Cole learned of the possible mistake, he tried to appeal with USATF. That effort, as of Thursday night, hasn’t gone anywhere.

“It’s a conference championship meet,” Cole said. “Everyone knows the atmosphere is different. Why not already have all that stuff [official paperwork] in place in case something like this happens,” Cole said. “For that moment to feel like it never happened is crazy and it’s heartbreaking.”

Cole sent a screenshot of an email he received from USATF:

