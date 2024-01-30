Norfolk State reportedly set to hire experienced SWAC coach as new offensive coordinator

Norfolk State head football coach Dawson Odums reportedly has filled his vacant offensive coordinator position.

FootballScoop’s John Brice reported Friday that Odums has tabbed Alcorn State co-offensive coordinator Jason Phillips to take over the Spartans’ offense in the 2024 season.

Phillips has been at Alcorn State since 2018, with the 2023 season his first as the Braves’ co-offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach. From 2018 to 2022, Phillips served as Alcorn’s passing game coordinator and wide receivers coach.

Last season the Braves, from Mississippi, were No. 6 in the Southwestern Athletic Conference in total offense, averaging 349.2 yards per game. The Alcorn State passing game also finished No. 6 in the SWAC at 208.7 yards per game. Quarterback Aaron Allen finished third in the SWAC with 2,265 passing yards and threw 15 touchdowns along with six interceptions.

Phillips was also a member of Alcorn’s back-to-back SWAC championship wins in 2018 and 2019. In those seasons, he helped Alcorn State to top-25 finishes in several offensive statistical categories.

Phillips brings more than 20 years of coaching experience with him to the Commonwealth. Prior to Alcorn State, he was the offensive coordinator, quarterbacks coach and wide receivers coach at Mississippi Gulf Coast Community College for four years.

He spent 2013 as an assistant quarterbacks coach and analyst at Troy and logged two seasons with Tusculum College as the wide receivers coach. Phillips got his start in the high school ranks and also served stints at various junior colleges.

Phillips’ hire comes after Ray Pickering left Norfolk State Jan. 12 after one season on the job. Pickering, who came to Norfolk State fresh off a stint as an analyst at Texas, left the Spartans to be the new running backs coach at Buffalo, an FBS program.

The hire also makes Phillips the fourth offensive coordinator in as many seasons as Odums has been at Norfolk State’s helm.

Odums still has two spots left vacant on his staff after the departures of cornerbacks coach Frank Wilson and offensive line coach Trumaine Watson.

Michael Sauls, michael.sauls@virginiamedia.com, (757) 803-5774