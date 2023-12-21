Norfolk State rallies from early deficit but UTEP hangs on in Sun Bowl Invitational

EL PASO, Texas — Norfolk State rallied from an early 10-point hole, but Otis Frazier III’s layup in the final minutes helped UTEP stave off the Spartans 67-65 Wednesday night in the Don Haskins Sun Bowl Invitational.

The Spartans (8-6) fell into the consolation game at 7 p.m. Eastern on Thursday against South Dakota State in what’s billed as the nation’s oldest holiday tournament. The Miners (7-5) then will play Wyoming for the championship at 9:30. Wyoming beat South Dakota State 78-65 in the night’s first game.

The NSU-UTEP game went back and forth and featured 11 ties and 14 lead changes.

Calvin Solomon finished with 13 points for UTEP, and Frazier’s basket with 2:33 left gave the Miners the lead for good at 62-61.

With NSU trailing 63-62, Jamarii Thomas drew a foul, missed two free throws and missed a layup. Solomon then sank two free throws with 37 seconds left after Jack Doumbia fouled him in a duel for a rebound.

Allen Betrand made a pair of free throws with 17 seconds left to pull Norfolk State to 65-64. After the Miners got an offensive rebound of a missed free throw, UTEP’s Tae Hardy made two free throws to make it 67-64 with eight seconds left. The Miners fouled Thomas with less than three seconds left to keep him from trying a 3-point shot. Thomas made the first free throw and intentionally missed the second, with the ball spinning away to his left. The clock ran out as players hit the floor to try to grab the rebound.

Solomon also contributed eight rebounds for the Miners (7-5). Hardy scored 12 points, shooting 4 for 13 (1 for 5 from 3-point range) and 3 of 3 from the free-throw line. Frazier and Zid Powell had 10 points apiece.

Betrand led the Spartans (8-6) with 18 points and six rebounds. Thomas added 13 points and four steals for Norfolk State. Doumbia had eight points.

NSU went nearly six minutes without a basket to start the game and fell behind 8-0 and 11-1. But the Spartans steadily climbed back in it.