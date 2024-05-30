Norfolk State outfielder named HBCU National Baseball Player of the Year
Norfolk State outfielder Justin Journette has been named the HBCU National Baseball Player of the Year by the Black College Nines, the school announced on Thursday.
The sophomore outfielder was a bright spot during the Spartans’ 12-41 year, posting a .619 slugging percentage, .391 on-base percentage and .304 batting average.
Journette was named to the All-Northeast Conference (NEC) second team last week. His selection marks the first time a Spartan has received an all-conference recognition from the NEC since Norfolk State joined the conference in baseball.
The Richmond native also launched 15 home runs this year — the most by a Norfolk State player since Reggie Terry hit 15 home runs in 1995. Journette’s 15 homers was enough for No. 3 on the NEC leaderboard this season. He also led ranked No. 5 in slugging percentage and No. 6 in triples.
Journette will travel to Houston this weekend to participate in the 2024 Minority Baseball Prospects HBCU All-Star Game alongside teammate Manny Jackson.
