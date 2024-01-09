Norfolk State offensive line coach announces he’s leaving NSU after two seasons

Norfolk State offensive line coach Trumaine Watson announced on social media late Monday night that he’s leaving NSU.

“During the two years, I’ve been honored to work alongside great men and women, and privileged to coach, incredible young men at Norfolk State University,” Watson wrote. “My wife and I are blessed to have been part of the green and gold community. I’d like to publicly thank Coach Dawson Odums, AD Webb, President Dr. Adams – Gaston and the entire NSU Football Program, and the community at large for embracing us and treating us like family.”

Watson’s departure ends a two-year sting with the Spartans. In that time, he helped guide Samuel Eskridge en route to being named to the 2023 Stats Perform FCS Freshman All-America Team.

“To the players: I couldn’t be more proud of you for the way you continue to fight daily,” Watson said. “…Our successes and the lessons learned from our challenges would not have been possible without you and your willingness to forge bonds with your coaches and teammates. I owe you a debt of gratitude and I am a better coach and person for having fought side-by-side with you.”

In 2022, Watson was Norfolk State’s tight ends coach. Watson came to Norfolk State after a four-year stint at Virginia State, where he served as assistant head coach, run game coordinator and offensive line coach. Prior to his time with the Trojans, Watson spent four years with his alma mater at Virginia Union in various roles.

Head coach Dawson Odums now has two holes on his staff with the departure of Watson. Cornerbacks coach Frank Wilson Jr. left the program in December for Tennessee Tech. A Norfolk State athletics spokesperson told The Pilot Monday that there was no update regarding the vacant corners position.

