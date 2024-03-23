Norfolk State heads to CIT championship with 81-66 win over Alabama A&M

NORFOLK, Va. (AP) — Allen Betrand had 16 points in Norfolk State's 81-66 win over Alabama A&M on Saturday night in a CIT semifinal.

The Spartans will play in the championship against the winner of Monday's game between Tarleton State and Purdue Fort Wayne.

Betrand went 7 of 12 from the field (1 for 3 from 3-point range) for the Spartans (23-11). Daryl Anderson shot 5 for 8 from beyond the arc to add 15 points. Jack Doumbia shot 4 of 6 from the field and 5 of 6 from the free-throw line to finish with 13 points.

Lorenzo Downey and London Riley each scored 15 points to lead the Bulldogs (12-23). Chad Moodie had 14 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.