Norfolk State, Hampton University athletes make marks at Penn Relays

There were several big performances by local athletes at the prestigious Penn Relays in Philadelphia over the weekend.

Norfolk State’s Gidion Sigei ran a time of 29 minutes, 11.76 seconds at Franklin Field to break his own school record — and Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference (MEAC) record — in the 10,000 meters.

Norfolk State’s 4×400 relay of Tafari Bishop, Premier Wynn, Jahquan Christopher and Vincent Bond Jr. set a school record in a time of 3:05.57.

NSU’s Isaac Haywood won the men’s triple jump, setting a personal record with a leap of 51 feet, 6 1/2 inches.

The Spartans’ women’s 4×800 relay of Leanna Lewis, Jahmei Wyatt, Kara Grant and Yvone Sandui set a school record iof 8:52.12.

Hampton’s Abria Smith won the women’s hammer throw with a mark of 190-11, and her teammate Nya Harmon won the college women’s discus at 168-3.