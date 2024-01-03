Norfolk State falls to No. 5 Tennessee in final Division I non-conference matchup

An upset wasn’t in the cards for the Norfolk State men’s basketball team Tuesday night.

Norfolk State (9-7) opened up 2024 with a 87-50 loss on the road to No. 5 Tennessee.

“We didn’t come and do some things that we talked about doing today,” coach Robert Jones said. “It was a little disappointing. Not necessarily the loss, I can take a loss. I don’t think that Tennessee is 37 points better than us, but once again it’s a learning experience.”

While the loss in Knoxville may leave a bad taste in the Spartans’ mouth temporarily, Jones said it reminded him of when Norfolk State lost to a No. 5 team and then went on to pull off one of the biggest upsets in NCAA Tournament history that very same season.

“In 2012, I was an assistant coach, we beat Missouri (a No. 2 NCAA Tournament seed) and earlier that year we lost to Marquette by 31, they were No. 5 in the country,” Jones said. “… We learned from those games, and then when we got to the NCAA Tournament, we were able to pull one of the biggest upsets of all time, beating Missouri. So hopefully we can learn from this game, learn the physicality because if we get to the NCAA Tournament, we’re going to face a Tennessee-type team.”

Both Tennessee and Norfolk State started off slowly, seemingly sluggish from an almost two-week break. The last game both the Volunteers and Spartans played before their Tuesday night matchup was on Dec. 21.

About halfway through the first half, the Spartans were trailing 20-16, but things quickly unraveled.

Tennessee finally found a rhythm and ended the last 7 ½ minutes of the first half on a 23-2 run. The Volunteers were shaky from the field at times but finished the first half shooting 41% from the field and from 3-point range.

Norfolk State has been relatively good at securing the ball this season but was no match for one of the best defenses in the NCAA. The Spartans turned the ball over 10 times in the first half and 22 times in the game. Those turnovers, combined with a 28.6% clip from the field in the first half, made the hole too deep for Norfolk State.

The Volunteers entered the second half up 25 and never looked back. Tennessee, who was led by Zakai Ziegler’s 17-point performance on a career-high five 3-pointers, shot 50% from the field in the second half and ended the game with a 45.5% clip.

Norfolk State improved its shooting percentage to 38.5% in the second half and finished at 34%. Jamarii Thomas once again led the Spartans in scoring, finishing 4 for 7 from the field with 15 points.

The Spartans will open MEAC play at South Carolina State on Saturday.