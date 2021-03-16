Norfolk State, Appalachian State battle to play Gonzaga

The last time Norfolk State went to the NCAA Tournament, it produced a result no one affiliated with the Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference school has forgotten.

In 2012, with future NBA center Kyle O'Quinn patrolling the lane, the Spartans sent Missouri packing to the Southeastern Conference with one of just eight all-time losses by a No. 2 seed against a 15 seed. That Norfolk State was boat-raced in the next round by Florida was nearly irrelevant.

Nine years later, the Spartans are back and hoping for another crack at a powerhouse. That will only happen if they beat Appalachian State on Thursday night in Bloomington, Ind., in a First Four matchup.

The winner gets top-seeded Gonzaga in the West Region on Saturday night. If Norfolk State's eighth-year coach, Robert Jones, gets to that game and somehow beats the No. 1 Bulldogs, he suspects he'd wind up immortalized on campus.

"They might as well make a statue in front of Echols for me," he said to the Norfolk Virginian-Pilot, referring to the Spartans' home floor, Echols Hall.

Jones' team earned its flight to the NCAA Tournament by stopping Morgan State 71-63 in the MEAC championship game, their fourth win in five games with the Bears this season. Joe Bryant led a balanced attack with 17 points, while Kashaun Hicks scored 14 and Devante Carter added 12 points to go along with five assists.

Carter has been the man to make Norfolk State (16-7) go this season, leading the team in scoring (15.5 points per game), rebounding (5.3), assists (4.0) and steals (26). Bryant is the team's other double-figure scorer at 11.6 per game, canning 39.1 percent on 3-pointers.

Four other players chip in between 7.6 and 9.4 points for the Spartans, who average 75.2 and connect on a solid 36.8 percent from 3-point land. Opponents hit only 40.4 percent from the field and 31.6 percent on 3-pointers.

That 3-point defense figures to get a test from Appalachian State's Michael Almonacy. The graduate transfer set a Sun Belt Conference tournament record with 20 3-pointers during the Mountaineers' four-game, four-day run to the tourney title.

Almonacy played 51 games over two years at Stony Brook before transferring to Division II Southern New Hampshire, where he averaged 15.6 points per game last season. He averaged 21.8 in the conference tournament, pouring in a career-high 32 on March 8 in an 80-73 win over Georgia State that punched Appalachian State's ticket.

"It's been so rewarding to prove all the doubters wrong and show I could play at this level," Almonacy said.

Almonacy enters the NCAA Tournament averaging 12.9 points per game, hitting in double figures in 17 of his last 18 games to raise his scoring average by nearly four points. Adrian Delph (13.2) and Justin Forrest (13.0) are the team's top two scorers.

The Mountaineers (17-11) are making their third NCAA Tournament appearance and first since 2000. Bobby Cremins coached their first NCAA Tournament game in 1979, leaving shortly thereafter to build Georgia Tech's program. Their previous two appearances came as champions of the Southern Conference.

This will be the first meeting between the programs.

--Field Level Media

