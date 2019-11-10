Norfolk St. pulls away from NC Central for 38-21 win

DURHAM, N.C. (AP) -- Juwan Carter threw two touchdown passes, Justin Smith had 106 yards receiving and a score and Norfolk State beat North Carolina Central 38-21 on Saturday.

Norfolk State (4-6, 3-3 Mid-Eastern Athletic) never trailed.

Half of Smith's receiving yards came on a 53-yard touchdown catch from Carter for 10-0 lead with 3:50 left in the first quarter. The Eagles got back in it when Davius Richard threw a 26-yard scoring pass to Treveyon Pratt just before the end of the quarter.

Kevin Johnson's 2-yard TD run made it a 17-7 lead. Early in the third, Richard threw a 23-yard TD pass to Daeshawn Stephens to reduce the deficit to three, but they never got closer.

Richard threw for 384 yards and three scores for NC Central (4-6, 3-3). E.J. Hicks had 140 receiving yards on seven receptions.