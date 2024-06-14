Norfolk Sheriff’s Office offers free sports camps for Norfolk youth

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – The Norfolk Sheriff’s Office will host two free youth sports camps in the month of June for Norfolk youth between the ages of eight and 12.

In partnership with Old Dominion University Soccer coaches and players, the Norfolk Sheriff’s Office, along with the Sheriff Joe Baron Foundation, will host a soccer camp on Monday, June 17. The camp will be held at the ODU Soccer Complex from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

On Friday, June 21, the Sheriff’s Office is partnering with Old Dominion University football coaches and players, as well as coaches from Maury High School, will host a football camp. The camp will be held at S.B. Ballard Stadium from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Employees from the Norfolk Sheriff’s Office will be on-site to provide breakfast, lunch and drinks to attendees.

For more information and to register for a camp, visit the Norfolk Sheriff’s Office’s website here.

