Norfolk Admirals in playoffs for 1st time in a decade; series starts April 17

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — The Norfolk Admirals are getting ready to play in their first playoff series in a decade, and their first since joining the ECHL in 2015.

The best-of-seven series for the Kelly Cup kicks off Wednesday, April 17 against No. 3 seed Trois-Rivières (31-30-8) in Quebec, a team Norfolk had a 7-1 game advantage over this season.

Norfolk (41-21-7) actually is the No. 2 seed, but the Virginia International Tattoo bumped the opening of the series at Norfolk Scope to Canada.

The first three games of the series will be up north before things come to Norfolk on Wednesday, April 24 for the final four games (if necessary). All of the games are at 7 p.m. or 7:05 p.m.

This is Trois-Rivières’ second ECHL playoff appearance. They lost their playoff opener last year 3-4.

Here’s the full schedule breakdown:

Wednesday – Norfolk at Trois-Rivières

Friday – Norfolk at Trois-Rivières

Saturday -Norfolk at Trois-Rivières

April 24 – Trois-Rivières at Norfolk

April 27 – Trois-Rivières at Norfolk (If necessary)

April 28 – Trois-Rivières at Norfolk (If necessary)

May 1 – Trois-Rivières at Norfolk (If necessary)

The Admirals saw a major step up in their first full year under head coach Jeff Carr this season after finishing 21-46-2 in 2022-23. Carr guaranteed the franchise (which won a Calder Cup in AHL in 2011-12) would return as a championship contender, and Norfolk’s is knocking on the door again.

The Admirals are also now the farm team for the NHL’s Winnipeg Jets after a slew of changes following the move to the ECHL. In recent years they’ve been affiliated with NHL teams in Nashville, Arizona and Carolina.

You can read more about the series and purchase tickets here.

