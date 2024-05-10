Norfolk Admirals Owner/CEO Patrick Cavanagh speaks on fan support, Kelly Cup Playoffs run

NORFOLK (WAVY) – Patrick Cavanagh has owned and operated the Norfolk Admirals for five years, but his connection to the team runs deeper than most owners. He began his professional hockey career as a player with the Admirals in 1989 and won an ECHL championship in 1991.

Ahead of game four of the Kelly Cup Playoffs against Adirondack, Cavanagh spoke with WAVY Sports Director Craig Loper.

