Norfolk Admirals will open ECHL North Division finals at Adirondack on Friday

The Norfolk Admirals will open the North Division finals on the road Friday against the Adirondack Thunder in Glens Falls, New York.

Norfolk has been awaiting its opponent since defeating Trois-Riveries 4-2 in a best-of-seven opening-round series. The Thunder — the top finisher in the ECHL Eastern Conference and North Division — outlasted Maine in the first round, winning Game 7 on Wednesday night.

Norfolk and Adirondack will play Game 1 at 7 p.m. Friday and Game 2 at 7 p.m. in Glens Falls before the series shifts to Scope for three games: next Wednesday, Friday and Saturday. If necessary, the teams will play the final two games at Adirondack May 14-15.

The Admirals and Thunder met eight times during the regular season (five in Glens Falls and three in Norfolk). The Admirals won five of those contests, including four at Adirondack’s Cool Insuring Arena.

Game 1: Norfolk at Adirondack — Friday, May 3 at Cool Insuring Arena, 7 p.m.

Game 2: Norfolk at Adirondack — Saturday, May 4 at Cool Insuring Arena, 7 p.m.

Game 3: Adirondack at Norfolk — Wednesday, May 8 at Scope, 7:05 p.m.

Game 4: Adirondack at Norfolk — Friday, May 10 at Scope, 7:05 p.m.

Game 5 (if necessary): Adirondack at Norfolk — Saturday, May 11 at Scope, 7:05 p.m.

Game 6 (if necessary): Norfolk at Adirondack — Tuesday, May 14 at Cool Insuring Arena, 7 p.m.

Game 7 (if necessary): Norfolk at Adirondack — Wednesday, May 15 at Cool Insuring Arena, 7 p.m.