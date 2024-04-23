Norfolk Admirals hosts Trois-Rivierès as playoff hockey returns to Scope

The Norfolk Admirals will play their first home playoff game in 10 years Wednesday when they host Trois-Rivierès for Game 4 of an ECHL North Division semifinals series. The puck drops at 7:05 p.m. at Scope.

Norfolk won two of three games in Quebec in the best-of-seven series.

The Admirals have played back-to-back games without goaltender Oskari Salminen, who went 9-2-1 in 13 appearances with Norfolk before he was reassigned to the Manitoba Moose.

Salminen saved 33 of 35 shots in Norfolk’s Game 1 victory to start postseason. Without Salminen, the Admirals have started Yaniv Perets, who won 18 games in 34 regular-season appearances with the Admirals. Perets bounced back from a Game 2 loss against Trois-Rivierès with 24 saves in 25 chances in Game 3. The Lions scored five goals against Perets in Game 2.

Offensively, Norfolk’s Brady Fleurent has three postseason goals, followed by Chesapeake native Brandon Osmundson, Josh McDougall and Carson Musser with two each. Austen Keating has three assists in the series.

Game 5 is scheduled for 7:05 p.m. Friday. Tickets are available online at norfolkadmirals.com and start at $19. Doors open at 6:05 p.m.

Norfolk is making its first playoff appearance since 2014.