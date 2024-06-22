Norfolk Admirals will have dance team next season, learn how to apply

NORFOLK (WAVY) – The Norfolk Admirals announced on Saturday that they will have a dance team for the upcoming season.

Dance team members will perform at Saturday home games. If you would like to apply to be an Admirals dancer, click the link below.

Apply here

