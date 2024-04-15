Norfolk Admirals’ 10-year playoff drought ends this week against Trois-Rivière in ECHL Kelly Cup opener

The Norfolk Admirals will end a decade-long postseason drought when they visit Trois-Rivière in Quebec for the opener Wednesday in a best-of-seven first-round Kelly Cup playoff series.

The Admirals and Lions play the first three games at Colisée Vidéotron in Quebec, and Norfolk hosts the rest of the series at Scope, beginning with Game 4 on April 21 at 7:05 p.m.

Norfolk finished the regular season 41-21-6-1 and clinched its first playoff berth since 2013-14. Trois-Rivière (31-30-5-3) is making its second playoff appearance in the past three seasons.

The Admirals won 7 of 8 regular-season meetings against the Lions. The Admirals-Lions series winner advances to the North Division finals to face either Adirondack or Maine.

Norfolk is coming off its winningest regular season since 2011-12 and are enjoying the club’s first winning record since moving from the AHL to the ECHL in 2015-16. The Admirals finished second in the ECHL North behind Adirondack.

Kelly Cup Playoffs

First round

Wednesday – Game 1: Norfolk at Trois-Rivière , 7 p.m.

Friday – Game 2: Norfolk at Trois-Rivière , 7 p.m.

Saturday – Game 3: Norfolk at Trois-Rivière , 7 p.m.

April 24 – Game 4: Trois-Rivière at Norfolk, 7:05 p.m.

April 27 – Game 5 (if necessary): Trois-Rivière at Norfolk, 7:05 p.m.

April 28 – Game 6 (if necessary): Trois-Rivière at Norfolk, 7:05 p.m.

May 1 – Game 7 (if necessary): Trois-Rivière at Norfolk, 7:05 p.m.

Ticket info: norfolkadmirals.com