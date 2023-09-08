'NorCal Football Guys' created to provide exposure for NSCIF players: Colusa, East Nicolaus, Orland, Pierce among area teams featured

Sep. 7—Metrics are a huge fascination within the sports community to help measure athletes against each other in a non head-to-head environment.

Kyle Goings, an elementary school teacher in Orland out of Glenn County, has believed in the value of statistics in multiple sports for a number of years. Goings recently recreated a website, called "NorCal Football Guys," that features individual offensive and defensive leaderboards in the Northern Section, NSCIF team power rankings, and a detailed history of NSCIF records created by MaxPreps.com writer Kevin Askeland.

"Creating those high school baseball leaderboards is what got me thinking about applying some of the same principles to a football metric, which I constructed during the spring of (2023)," Goings said. "I knew I would need a platform and website to share this information, so that's really how "NorCal Football Guys" was reborn after seven dormant years."

The leaderboard, which is updated throughout the season through players' statistics on MaxPreps.com, combines statistical performance, grade level, and team strength of schedule, into a single number that can be directly and easily compared to all other players within the team, league, division, or section, Goings said.

"Currently, there are sub-ratings for passing, rushing, and receiving, which are then combined into the umbrella offensive metric "Offense+," Goings said. "On the defensive side, there are sub-ratings for pass rushing and pass defense, as well as a total defensive metric "Defense+."

A score of 100 is the average for both "Offense+" and "Defense+," Goings said.

To date the top-rated "Offense+" player is JJ Johnson, quarterback out of Enterprise High School in Redding. Johnson has a 173 rating through two games. Alongside his rating are available MaxPreps statistics.

The leaderboard frequently updates, Goings said, as statistics become available through MaxPreps.

"The hope is these will be a dynamic resource for players, coaches, parents, and anyone else interested in Northern Section football," Goings said.

The website also contains power rankings updated weekly with what Goings calls a "gut feel based on recent performance."

Currently, 2-0 Colusa leads Division IV, while 1-1 and reigning state champion Orland is atop Division III.

"While the player leaderboards are heavily formulaic, the power rankings are more of a gut feel, based on recent performance, strength of schedule, and conversations with knowledgeable people within the Northern Section football community," Goings said. "I expect teams to move within the rankings each week, especially once league play begins."

Goings said under the current state championship landscape that helps to equal the playing field across California, giving small schools like Orland and Colusa more of a fighting chance to compete in NorCal Regional Bowl Games, the true goal of "NorCal Football Guys" is to better showcase the athletes from those once overlooked schools.

"If these leaderboards can help an otherwise overlooked player receive interest from a college program or coach, it will be worth every bit of time spent," Goings said.

The "NorCal Football Guys" can be found on Twitter and Facebook, as well as Google Sites, bit.ly/norcalfbguys.