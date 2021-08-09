Norbit – New Registered Share Capital

Trondheim, 9 August 2021: NORBIT ASA (the "Company") refers to the announcement made on 30 July 2021 regarding the completed acquisition of iData Kft and issuance of new shares to the sellers. The share capital increase related to the share issue has now been registered in the Norwegian Register of Business Enterprises. The Company's new share capital is NOK 5,845,930.20, divided into 58,459,302 shares, each with a par value of NOK 0.10.

