Noose found in garage stall of Bubba Wallace, Nascar's lone black driver

Nascar said late Sunday that a noose was found in the garage stall of Bubba Wallace, the only full-time black driver in the circuit’s top-flight Cup Series, at Talladega Superspeedway in Alabama.

The incident comes two weeks after Wallace, who drives the No 43 Chevrolet for motor sport icon Richard Petty’s team, successfully campaigned for Nascar to ban the Confederate flag at its tracks and properties.

“Late this afternoon, Nascar was made aware that a noose was found in the garage stall of the 43 team,” Nascar said in a statement. “We are angry and outraged, and cannot state strongly enough how seriously we take this heinous act. We have launched an immediate investigation, and will do everything we can to identify the person(s) responsible and eliminate them from the sport.

“As we have stated unequivocally, there is no place for racism in Nascar, and this act only strengthens our resolve to make the sport open and welcoming to all.”

On Twitter, Wallace said the “the despicable act of racism and hatred leaves me incredibly saddened and serves as a painful reminder of how much further we have to go as a society and how persistent we must be in the fight against racism.”

“As my mother told me today, ‘They are just trying to scare you,’” the 26-year-old Alabama native wrote. “This will not break me, I will not give in nor will I back down. I will continue to proudly stand for what I believe in.”

Richard Petty Motorsports co-owner Andrew Murstein told Sports Business Journal that he was “shocked and saddened” by the incident, saying: “You would like to think that the country has changed for the better in the last 40-plus years. Unfortunately, in many ways it hasn’t.”

NBA superstar LeBron James was among those who reacted to Sunday’s news with revulsion, reaching out to Wallace on Twitter: “Sickening! @BubbaWallace my brother! Know you don’t stand alone! I’m right here with you as well as every other athlete. I just want to continue to say how proud I am of you for continuing to take a stand for change here in America and sports!”

Sickening! @BubbaWallace my brother! Know you don’t stand alone! I’m right here with you as well as every other athlete. I just want to continue to say how proud I am of you for continuing to take a stand for change here in America and sports! @NASCAR I salute you as well! 🙏🏾✊🏾👑 https://t.co/1TwkjVHai5 — LeBron James (@KingJames) June 22, 2020

Nascar’s ban of the Confederate flag got off to a checkered start earlier Sunday as several thousand fans descended on the historic Alabama tri-oval for the Geico 500, the first large-scale sporting event in the US to allow fans to attend since the start of the coronavirus outbreak.

The race was the first Nascar event with spectators since the organization announced its was prohibiting the rebel standard on 10 June, formally distancing itself from what for many is a symbol of slavery and racism but which has been a familiar sight at stock car events for more than 70 years.

It was hardly an ordinary race day, even before the lousy weather.

The normal hordes of partying fans were nowhere to be seen. Only 5,000 ticket-holders were allowed in because of the pandemic, with up to 44 RVs. Confederate flags were hard to find inside the venue too, except for a plane circling above the track with the message ‘DEFUND NASCAR’ trailing behind the flag and a rolling protest outside the property.

Nascar has not disclosed how it will handle fans who do fly Confederate flags.

A plane with the message ‘DEFUND NASCAR’ trailing behind the Confederate flag flew over Talladega Superspeedway on Sunday in Alabama. Photograph: Marvin Gentry/USA Today Sports

“It’s weird. It’s eerie,” said David Radvansky, 32, from suburban Atlanta, who brought his wife and boys aged three and six.

“We usually camp over here. There’s nobody here and you can’t bring a beer cooler in. It’s going to be a little bit different.”

Fans had to go through screening and wear masks to get in, though a few were walking around inside without face coverings. Lines seemed to flow quickly and the sun was shining until about an hour before the race, when rain and lightning started.

Bathrooms had arrows directing which way to enter or exit, and attendants held signs urging patrons to please wear masks.

Confederate flags weren’t absent altogether. Nascar’s enforcement problem was underscored by the group of roughly two-dozen protesters on pickup trucks and wagons. Carrying the flag, they drove back and forth along Speedway Boulevard.

“Our southern heritage has been pushed to death and we are tired of it,” Alabama native Charles Burdette, who organized the demonstration, told Kickin’ the Tires. “Nascar is going to be a thing of the past. They are taking everything out for what it stands for. It was put together by rednecks, moonshiners and hillbillies.”

Protesters of Nascar banning the Confederate flag cruise down Speedway Boulevard on Sunday outside Talladega Superspeedway. Photograph: Marvin Gentry/USA Today Sports

Ed Suggs’ merchandise tent flew Confederate flags prominently, alongside Trump for 2020 banners and an American flag.

“They’re doing very well,” said Suggs, a resident of the nearby town of Helena, who has been selling an array of wares at Nascar races for 21 years.

“People are disappointed that Nascar has taken that stance. [The flag has] been around for as long as all of us have been. I don’t think anybody really connects it to any kind of racism or anything. It’s just a Southern thing. It’s transparent. It’s just a heritage thing.”

But Radvansky, who started coming to Talladega in the 1990s when his father parked cars at races, disagreed. He applauded Nascar’s decision to ban Confederate flags.

“I don’t think there’s a place for it in Nascar, to be honest with you,” the 32-year-old said. “That doesn’t sit well with all the good ole boys but it is what it is.”

The green flag for Sunday’s race was delayed for several hours due to the inclement weather before officials postponed the start until Monday afternoon.