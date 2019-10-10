Nooo … the Eagles would never ask Andrew Sendejo for Vikings knowledge

Eagles safety Andrew Sendejo spent the last eight years of his career with the Vikings and the last four of those were under Mike Zimmer. So it would stand to reason that during that time, he probably picked up some knowledge that could potentially help out his new team this weekend.

Maybe, perhaps, it would make sense, hypothetically speaking, of course, if the Eagles' offensive coaches were to ask Sendejo a thing or two this week.

"No, we wouldn't ask him anything," Eagles offensive coordinator Mike Groh joked coyly on Tuesday.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

And if you ask Sendejo, the 32-year-old claims he's busy enough worrying about his own responsibilities to be coaching up his offense. He has to watch tape, he has to prepare for his special teams role, he has to prepare on defense. He's a football player, after all … not a tutor.

Zimmer isn't buying it.

"Sendejo," he said on a conference call with Philadelphia reporters on Wednesday. "I'm sure he's singing like a canary."

Zimmer explained that some former players know the overall scheme better than others. In this case? Zimmer said Sendejo "knows it as good as anybody."

Maybe it's just the over-paranoia of NFL coaches, but Zimmer said the Vikings will be making some adjustments this week in an attempt to limit any advantage Sendejo might have been able to give his new team.

While Sendejo joked that he sings better than a canary, the veteran safety certainly didn't on Wednesday afternoon while meeting with reporters. In fact, he was especially tight-lipped about how his knowledge of the Vikings could help this week and about his trip back to his former home in general. It's just another game, he tried to say.

Story continues

When asked how much time he spent talking to offensive coaches this week, Sendejo didn't directly answer the question.

"I'm focused on what I have to do this week defensively," he said. "I have my own job. I'm not just here to help the offense."

Sure, sometimes this stuff can be overblown. Are the Eagles going to completely change their scheme or gameplan because of a few tips from their third safety? No, of course not. They're still going to do their film study and go about business as usual.

But to think they won't at least try to squeeze any bit of knowledge out of a long-time veteran with an immense understanding of the opposing defense is silly too. Of course they will.

So what kinds of things can Sendejo help with?

"I guess you'd have to play for the offense to know," Sendejo said.

Hmm. It sounds like the Eagles' offense was indeed serenaded by Songbird Sendejo this week.

Click here to download the MyTeams App by NBC Sports! Receive comprehensive coverage of your teams and stream the Flyers, Sixers and Phillies games easily on your device.

More on the Eagles

Nooo the Eagles would never ask Andrew Sendejo for Vikings knowledge originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia