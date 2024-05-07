Nonprofit makes River Bank Run possible for everyone

EAST GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — The River Bank Run is just four days away, and runners are making final preparations for the big race.

The nonprofit myTEAM TRIUMPH, which began in West Michigan and has expanded across the nation, helps make racing possible for everyone regardless of physical limitations.

Nate VanDyken has cerebral palsy and will compete as one of 20 captains participating in the race this year.

The event is something he looks forward to every year.

“I started the River Bank Run seven years ago in 2017,” VanDyken said. “I like the bike. I like going fast down the hill.”

Nate VanDyken on May 7, 2024.

Each will have two to three volunteers who will help keep the captains moving through the entire race.

Terence Reuben, one of the founders of the group, is the president of the West Michigan chapter and the national board.

“What we discovered years ago back in 2008, when we formed the organization, was there were not enough opportunities for people with disabilities to participate in local races. And as a matter of fact, most races even had on their race entry ‘no strollers allowed,’” Reuben said. “What we ended up doing is forming a team of athletes who we called angels and then we would recruit a captain, a person with a disability that would sit and ride in the chair and that became myTEAM TRUMPH. And the idea is it took a team to create the triumph around participating and completing the event.”

The chairs myTEAM TRIUMPH uses cost between $4,000 and $8,000 and are specially made for the captains.

“They’ve also modified the equipment based on our feedback so we can actually have chairs that can be a lot faster, smoother, more comfortable for the captains,” Reuben said.

The most expensive chairs are made out of carbon fiber, and all are capable of moving at fast speeds.

“We’ve had people go under two hours in … the 25K pushing someone,” Reuben said.

MyTEAM TRIUMPH hopes to inspire the community by showing people what is possible when you work together.

“The thing is that we spread joy along the way. We inspire others along the way. Love, kindness, good spirit all matters, and that spirit lifts up the captains,” Reuben said.

