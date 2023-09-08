None injured in accidental fire at Douglas Place

Sep. 7—EAST GRAND FORKS — There were no injuries in a Thursday, Sept. 7, fire at Douglas Place treatment center, located at 1111 Gateway Drive N.E.

The East Grand Forks Fire Department responded to the fire at 2:22 a.m. According to a press release, the building was fully evacuated and the alarm system was operating.

A small fire had started in one of the residential units — on top of the heating and cooling unit that extended up to mini blinds over the window. Occupants of the room extinguished the fire.

The fire was determined to be accidental and caused by combustibles located too close to the heating unit.

East Grand Forks Police and Altru Ambulance assisted on scene.