'None of the candidates would have stolen the hearts of the fans'

[Getty Images]

BBC Radio Manchester's Joe McGrath on Manchester United's decision to keep Erik ten Hag: "I think the fans have always been on the fence about Ten Hag. I don't think there was any strong candidate that could have stolen their hearts, and the way Ten Hag also came out fighting in his speech after the final game at Old Trafford, there was that little inkling of desire.

"We can talk about how bad this season was but he was suffering a lot with injuries that we've never seen before. If he's got another year, we hopefully turn to bigger and better things. Hopefully the players he brought in can stay fit for the season.

"It's not like there were not any reasons for him to go. The first time having a minus goal difference was not great. Finishing eighth isn't great either. No other manager can survive that but then having two trophies in two years has kept him hanging on.

"Also, the candidates weren't really out there. We were talking about Thomas Tuchel who didn't win anything at Bayern Munich this year and got sacked by Chelsea. Gareth Southgate is with England until mid-July, but I don't think I'd like him as the manager.

"One more year so let's see."