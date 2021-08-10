Non-Volatile Memory Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Growth And Change

ReportLinker
·4 min read

Major players in the non-volatile memory market are Intel Corporation, Toshiba Corporation, Samsung Electronics, Adesto Technologies Corporation, Viking Technology, Crossbar Inc. , Kilopass Technology, Sidense Corporation, Sandisk Corporation, Micron Technology, Honeywell Corporation, STMicroelectronics NV, Avalanche Technology, Cypress Semiconductor Corporation, and Everspin Technologies Inc.

New York, Aug. 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Non-Volatile Memory Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Growth And Change" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06128255/?utm_source=GNW


The global non-volatile memory market is expected to grow from $56.03 billion in 2020 to $62.48 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.50%. The growth is mainly due to the increase in demand for electronic devices and data storage requirements, adoption of flash memories in consumer electronics, rise in demand for faster memory access, increasing demand for faster access and low power consuming memory devices, and rising need for memory devices with high speed. The market is expected to reach $99.96 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 12.47%.

The non-volatile memory market consists of sales of storage drives by entities (organizations, sole traders, or partnerships) that manufacture solid state drives (SSDs, compact disks, and flash drives used for storing data. Non-volatile memory is generally used for storing data over a long period and is categorized into electrically addressed systems such as ROM and mechanically addressed systems such as optical disc magnetic tapes and holographic memory.

The main types of memory for the non-volatile memory market are flash memory, erasable programmable read-only memory (EPROM), ferroelectric random access memory (FRAM), 3D-X Point, nano random access memory (NRAM), and others.Flash memory is an electronic non-volatile computer memory chip used for data-storage in computers and other electronic devices, and can transfer data between a personal computer (PC) and digital devices.

Erasable programmable read-only memory (EPROM) is a non-volatile memory that has programmable read-only memory that can be erased and re-used. Ferroelectric random access memory (FRAM) is a non-volatile memory that combines the fast read and writes access of dynamic RAM and DRAM. 3D-X Point is a type of non-volatile memory that can boost server and PC performance for real-time data processing. Nano random access memory (NRAM) is a type of non-volatile memory which is based on the position of carbon nanotubes deposited on a chip-like substrate. The wafer is a thin piece of semiconductor material that is used in the non-volatile memory market is 200mm, 300mm, and 450mm. These non-volatile memories are used by consumer electronics, enterprise storage, automotive & transportation, military & aerospace, industrial, telecommunication, energy & power, healthcare, agricultural, and retail.

Asia Pacific is the largest region in the non-volatile memory market in 2020.Asia-Pacific is expected to grow faster in the forecast period.

The regions covered in this report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

The launch of a high-reliability non-volatile memory devices is a key trend in the non-volatile market.A high reliable memory helps in well remembered information.

In March 2021, Infineon Technologies, a German based company, launched second-generation of high-reliability non-volatile static random-access memory (nvSRAM). This devices would offer QML-Q (Qt modeling language) and high-reliability industrial specifications that will support demanding non-volatile code storage and data-logging applications in harsh environments, including aerospace and industrial applications.

In August 2019, Toshiba a Japan-based company that engages in providing industrial and social infrastructure systems, IT solutions such as quantum cryptography has announced the acquisition of Lite-on technology for an undisclosed amount.The acquisition aims to increase Toshiba NAND flash shipments by sales channel expansion and improve its business structure ahead of listing.

Lite-on Technology is a Taiwan-based company that is engaged in developing optoelectronics and key electronic components.

The increase in demand for electronic devices and data storage requirements is expected to drive the growth of the non-volatile memory market in the forecast.The upsurge in usage of smartphones and the easy availability of high-speed internet data has resulted in a drastic increase in data consumption and storage.

According to a study by ASSOCHAM in association with PwC, the data consumption is expected to grow at a rate of 73% CAGR by 2022 in India.With such a rise in data consumption, the need for reliable and compact storage is increasing, resulting in increased demand for flash storage.

Thus, the growing demand for electronic devices and data storage requirements with increasing data consumption is boosting the growth of the non-volatile memory market.

The countries covered in the non-volatile memory market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, and USA.
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06128255/?utm_source=GNW

About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.

__________________________

CONTACT: Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001


Recommended Stories

  • NYSE-Traded Zig-Zag Maker Turning Point Brands Invests $8M In Cannabis Co. Old Pal

    Zig-Zag papers maker Turning Point Brands (NYSE: TPB) recently completed an $8 million strategic investment in Old Pal, one of the most recognizable and top-selling brands in the cannabis lifestyle industry. Turning Point Brands invested in the form of a convertible note, which includes additional follow-on investment rights. “Old Pal’s ability to build strong brand awareness, including outside of states in which it currently conducts business, represents an attractive opportunity for Turning Po

  • Gov. Inslee mandates COVID vaccines for state workers

    "We will be requiring our state workers and our contractors who come onto our sites and workers in private health care and long term care settings to be vaccinated as a condition of further employment. Individuals covered by this order I will issue today will have until October 18th to become fully vaccinated against the COVID disease," Inslee told reporters in Seattle.

  • The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Yields 3% With a Reasonable Upside

    The Coca-Cola Company NYSE:KO) is a staple stock for many yield-seeking investors. With decades of reliable payouts, it doesn't come as a surprise that it is the longest holding in Warren Buffett's portfolio. While the stock was somewhat sluggish in the last decade, lagging the consumer staples sector, its 3% dividend and sustainable innovation efforts offer a fair risk compensation.

  • How Much You Should Have in Your Retirement Fund at Ages 30, 40, 50 and 60

    In your 20s, as you start your career and make real money for the first time, your spending changes. After living with Mom and Dad or in a college dorm, you can afford a place of your own and might...

  • Airbus sees 1,000 German jobs at risk - source

    Airbus has warned employees of job losses at its small-parts manufacturing business in Germany if it doesn't get in line with a cost-cutting strategy set out in April.A source told Reuters that the group sees up to a 1,000 small-parts manufacturing jobs at risk if it continues to manufacture within the group rather than spinning off the activities.Under the shakeup set out four months ago, Airbus's Premium Aerotec unit in Germany would be split off, with part of it combined with other Airbus manufacturing plants.The rest would be folded into a new business specialising in small mass-produced "detail" parts which could be spun off.Premium Aerotec makes components for commercial and military aircraft in Germany.But the unit has been loss making for years.Airbus has previously said that Premium Aerotec is between 25% and 30% more expensive than other suppliers. The planemaker declined to comment when asked about the numbers of jobs at risk under the restructuring.Trade union IG Metall is opposed to the spinoff, fearing job cuts and less favourable working conditions after a break-up of the unit.

  • South Korea is developing a critical metals strategy to back a lofty battery goal

    To be a leading global battery powerhouse, the country must secure its supply of materials like lithium and rare earths.

  • Workers Fired for Being Unvaccinated May Not Be Able to Collect Unemployment Benefits

    As people continue to return to the office amidst the surging Delta variant, more employers are requiring employees to get the COVID-19 vaccination or risk losing their jobs. However, if you are fired...

  • Plus reaches new driverless truck milestone

    Yahoo Finance’s Akiko Fujita and Zack Guzman speak with David Liu, Plus Co-Founder and CEO, about the company’s latest milestone and outlook.

  • France extends health pass restrictions

    On Paris' iconic terraces, it's coffee and QR codes as France extended its COVID-19 health pass Monday (August 9), with restaurants, trains and commercial centers required to make checks before allowing people in.Romain Dicrescenzo is a restaurant manager in the Montmartre district."And since this morning, we've refused dozens of people, unfortunately, either because they don't have the pass or they're not vaccinated. For those who were not vaccinated, it's understandable, but there are those who have forgotten to get the pass so they go home, or they go for their coffee in another place, whereas they could have had it here."Tens of thousands have protested across France against the health pass, with more than 230,000 taking part in demonstrations on Saturday (August 7).The protesters accuse President Emmanuel Macron of trampling on their freedoms. He says freedoms carry responsibilities that include protecting the health of others.Vaccination rates jumped after Macron unveiled his health pass plans last month. Two thirds of all French people have now received one dose and 55% are fully vaccinated.Issam Fakih, who works in logistics, is just one who rolled up his sleeves."I have a somewhat divided opinion on the health pass, to be honest. I've gotten vaccinated, because in my job, it's important. At one point, I knew that I would be blocked, so I did it. But beyond that, it doesn't really bother me. Now, it's something that's on the mobile phone, it's with me, so it doesn't bother me when I'm asked for it, because I've done it."From Monday, people will have to show a health pass to eat in a restaurant, access non-emergency treatment in a hospital or travel on an intercity train. They are already needed to access swimming pools, museums and nightclubs.Health employees have until September 15 to get their vaccinations or face suspension.

  • Bam Margera files lawsuit over Jackass firing and compares himself to Britney Spears

    Margera was allegedly fired from ‘Jackass 4: Forever’ after failing a drugs test

  • Analyst Report: Pioneer Natural Resources Co.

    Based in Dallas, Pioneer Natural Resources is one of the top E&P companies in the Permian Basin in West Texas. The company explores for and produces oil, natural gas and NGLs.

  • Mexico's Cannabis Market: What Investors And Entrepreneurs Need To Know

    Mexico could become the third nation to legalize cannabis after its Supreme Court ruled cannabis use and possession laws were unconstitutional, decriminalizing it in June 2021. The decision came after several deadlines were not met by Congress, prompting the court to take action. Cannabis reform continues to make incremental reforms. In 2017, lawmakers approved a medical bill. The following year, Grandview Market Research valued the market at U.S.$47.3 million with a nearly 28% CAGR until 2025.

  • Silver Price Forecast – Silver Markets Get Hammered at The Open

    Silver markets have broken down significantly during the course of the trading session on Monday, as right away on the open there was a massive selloff of precious metals.

  • Saudi oil giant Aramco sees profits soar by almost 300%

    The results were boosted by a rise in oil prices as demand recovers after the pandemic.

  • Investment bank Jefferies raises pay for analysts - source

    (Reuters) -Investment bank Jefferies Financial Group Inc has markedly boosted salaries for its bankers, a source close to the matter said on Monday, mirroring recent pay hikes by other Wall Street lenders. The new pay scale, reported earlier in the day by the Wall Street Journal, has been in effect since July 1 and follows similar moves by major Wall Street firms. The hikes are an attempt to attract and retain top talent and appropriately compensate for bankers' workload as dealmaking activity continues at an unprecedented pace.

  • Jamie Dimon defends seeking full control of JPMorgan's securities business in China, says he's a 'patriot way before' CEO

    The Wall Street investment banking chief executive addresses concerns that the company will be the first full foreign owner of a Chinese brokerage firm.

  • Chicken producer Sanderson Farms nears $4.5 billion sale to Continental Grain, Cargill - WSJ

    The potential deal could value Sanderson Farms at $203 a share, the newspaper reported https://on.wsj.com/3jEpIsE. According to a Reuters report from June, Sanderson Farms had drawn interest from buyers including Continental Grain, which owns a smaller chicken processor, Wayne Farms. "While we don’t comment on market rumors, Cargill is a growth company and we are always looking for new opportunities," a Cargill spokesperson told Reuters.

  • 1940s-era buildings imploded in New Jersey to make way for new UPS hub

    The demolition of the 153-acre site's last remaining structures marks the completion of three years of site preparation work, clearing the way for construction of a UPS regional hub facility.

  • A Black former Starbucks employee claims managers didn't protect him from a customer who repeatedly called him a 'n-----.' He's suing the company.

    Dayshawn Rodriguez told his manager he didn't want to serve the customer anymore but they said this wasn't possible, according to a legal complaint.

  • Sephora shops debut in Kohl's stores

    Sephora shops within Kohl’s stores debuted across America. Yahoo Finance's Brian Sozzi shares the details.