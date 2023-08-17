Non-verbal autistic 9-year-old boy feared drowned in Brooklyn: sources

Police divers are frantically looking for a missing 9-year-old non-verbal autistic boy who is feared drowned after he wandered off while his parents were shopping at the Red Hook Ikea, according to cop sources.

Hasbul Hehan was last seen just before 10 p.m. in the Beard St. outlet of the Swedish furniture store wearing a black shirt, blue shorts and orange Crocs, police said.

Surveillance footage from the outlet shows the boy wandering out of the store toward the water in the Erie Basin, according to cops.

The child’s orange Crocs were found by the search team in the water, but the boy has not been found.

Police have pulled out the canine, harbor and aviation units.

Divers went into the water at 10:13 p.m. and drones have been deployed to search from above, according to sources.