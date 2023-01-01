Non-targeting calls marring CFP semifinal games

The College Football Playoff semifinals took place on Saturday.

Both games were exciting and high-scoring.

And, as has been the case so often in college football the “targeting” foul has created a controversial cloud.

In the Peach Bowl, Georgia’s Javon Bullard Jr. was originally flagged for this hit on Ohio State star WR Marvin Harrison Jr.

Javon Bullard was not called for targeting after this hit on Marvin Harrison Jr. pic.twitter.com/COkUtGi6X1 — ESPN College Football (@ESPNCFB) January 1, 2023

Eventually, after review, the play was ruled not to be targeting despite Harrison being a defenseless receiver.

There was no penalty and Harrison wound up in the medical tent after being prone in the back of the end zone for minutes. He was not given his helmet back, so his return was in question.

At the end of the Fiesta Bowl between Michigan and TCU, this play occurred and once again it was ruled not to be targeting.

Michigan fans couldn't believe this TCU hit wasn't called for targeting pic.twitter.com/cVQZ6Tp3Jz — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) January 1, 2023

College football needs to find clarity when it comes to targeting because it continues to cloud great games.

Story originally appeared on Touchdown Wire