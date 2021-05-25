Non-standard league settings you may want to consider next fantasy football season
Andy Behrens is joined by Scott Fish, famously of the eponymous Scott Fish Bowl to discuss league settings and thorny commissioner situations on today's podcast.
But first, the guys discuss a pair of NFL stories that just won't die: Aaron Rodgers confirmed his much-reported rift with Packers management after not reporting for OTAs; and Julio Jones revealed on live TV to Shannon Sharpe that he's, "out of [Atlanta.]"
For the bulk of the show, Andy & Scott run through a number of non-default settings and scoring changes your league can make to spice things up in the 2021 season and beyond: changes to QB, TE and K scoring, points per first down and more. (12:10)
Finally, Andy closes out the show inquiring about Kellen Mond, Irv Smith, Jr. and the long-term prospects of the Minnesota Vikings (48:05).
