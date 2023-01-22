Which non-QB will have the biggest impact on Bengals-Bills game? 'NFL GameDay Morning'
"NFL GameDay Morning" dicusses which players will have the biggest impact on the Cincinnati Bengals and Buffalo Bills game.
Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin is in attendance for the teams divisional round game against the Cincinnati Bengals nearly three weeks after suffering a cardiac arrest.
The Cincinnati Bengals are getting ready to face the Buffalo Bills in the Divisional Round of the playoffs Sunday.
How will the Steelers spend its first-round pick?
The Bills will host the Bengals and the 49ers will host the Cowboys in the NFL playoffs today.
On the first Sunday of the regular season, ESPN reporter Chris Mortensen reported that Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson rejected a contract offer that would have paid him $133 million fully guaranteed at signing. Very recently, ESPN analyst Ryan Clark reported the same thing. Here’s what we said in September, since it still applies: “The reporting [more]
Recently, former Saints coach Sean Payton said that his old team wants a mid-to-late first-round pick in exchange for the ability to hire him. The Saints would beg to differ with that characterization. Per a source with knowledge of the situation, the Saints want a first-round pick and more. Which means another pick, since by [more]
After Patrick Mahomes left Saturday’s game with an ankle injury, Chad Henne led the Chiefs on a touchdown drive. Here are three things to know about KC’s backup QB.
Barring something unforeseen, Brock Purdy reportedly will be the 49ers' starting quarterback when the 2023 season opens.
She hangs out on the sidelines. She poses with mascots. And sponsors pay for it. “I always knew that I would be doing something pretty big in the world. I just didn’t know exactly what it would be.”
A final prediction for Bengals vs. Bills in the divisional round of the playoffs.
We must start with a conversation about the injury.
After the Eagles' lopsided 38-7 playoff win over the Giants, Nick Sirianni fired back at Jonathan Gannon's critics.
According to multiple reports, #Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes' MRI revealed a high ankle sprain.
Chargers defensive end Joey Bosa‘s actions on and off the field last weekend have resulted in fines from the NFL. Bosa was penalized for unsportsmanlike conduct twice during last Saturday’s loss to the Jaguars. The first flag came after he said something to an official and the second came when he threw his helmet to [more]
The Jaguars (10-9) weren't able to get it done in the AFC Divisional Round of the playoffs vs. Chiefs, but are left optimistic about their future.
The ending was sour, but the Giants accomplished a lot more, a lot faster than most folks expected this season, including making the playoffs and actually notching a playoff victory.
Chad Henne came through in a big moment for the Chiefs.
The candidates for the Patriots' offensive coordinator position each share one common characteristic. As Tom E. Curran writes, if youre not a friend of Bill Belichick's, you need not apply.
Daniel Jones had a nice 2022 season, but the Giants' blowout loss to the Eagles proved that Big Blue simply needs a better quarterback.
After the Buccaneers were bounced out of the playoffs on Monday night, Tom Brady said only that he would take it one day at a time in determining his future. But teammates think he’s done in Tampa Bay. NFL Media reports that “several” Buccaneers players felt after their interactions with Brady following the game that [more]