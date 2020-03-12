Non-critical NFL staff will begin working from home as of Friday

More and more businesses are finding ways to allow employees to work from home. As of Friday, the NFL will be joining them.

Jason La Canfora of CBS Sports has observed via Twitter that he’s “hearing that a majority of NFL employees will start working from home” tomorrow. A source with knowledge of the situation tells PFT that this is an accurate description of the situation.

Per the source, the ability to work at home excludes “critical staff.” Given that the NFL won’t be actually playing games until August, it’s not clear what “critical staff” means.

The next step for the NFL will be to address the upcoming league meetings, the offseason program, travel to and from pre-draft workouts and visits, and the draft — which is due to begin in only six weeks.

