'That was a non-basketball play.' Fever coach on Chennedy Carter flagrant on Caitlin Clark
Christie Sides on her feelings about WNBA upgrade to flagrant foul, as well as teammates sticking up for each other.
Pat Knight is leaving a cushy NBA job to be the head coach at NAIA Marian University.
It wasn't the best fight, but Zhilei Zhang made the most of it.
Yahoo Sports NBA draft expert Krysten Peek is back for another season of On the Clock with Krysten Peek. Krysten just spent the week in Chicago at the NBA Draft Combine and kicks off draft season joined by CBS Sports' Kyle Boone.
Turnovers plagued Clark and the Fever again while the Sparks put on a clinic from beyond the 3-point arc.
The New Orleans Pelicans have opted not to take the Los Angeles Lakers' first-round pick in this year's NBA Draft as part of the Anthony Davis trade. The Pelicans will take the Lakers' pick next year.
Chicago White Sox outfielder Tommy Pham told reporters he's always prepared to fight after an on-field confrontation with Milwaukee Brewers catcher William Contreras.
LeBron James is reportedly not involved in the Los Angeles Lakers' search for a new head coach. James does a podcast with JJ Redick, one of the reported candidates for the position.
Blaney appeared to run out of gas as he took the white flag.
Carter played five seasons with the franchise, helping them to the second round twice.
Do the Nuggets or Timberwolves have what it takes to survive Game 7?
Angel Reese said she wanted to get "knocked down" at the next level, and she got her wish.
Indiana Pacers star Tyrese Haliburton took one last dig at the New York Knicks with a sweatshirt sporting an infamous Reggie Miller photo.
James is expected to be a second-round pick in June's NBA Draft.
Jalen Brunson and Bojan Bogdanović, who underwent wrist surgery, will be reevaluated in two months.
Vincent Goodwill checks in from Denver after watching the Nuggets take game 5 from the Timberwolves to break down the NBA Playoffs and the Lakers coaching search.
The All-NBA selection was the sixth for Jokić, who was awarded his third MVP trophy in four seasons on May 8.
It’s a strange feeling when the guy who just lost his third and probably last shot at a UFC title ends up walking away at the end of the night looking like a hero.
Kansas City Chiefs special teams coach Dave Toub said kicker Harrison Butker may be removed from kickoffs. But not because of Butker's recent controversial remarks.
Battie's older brother Tommie was killed and three others were shot early Saturday morning .
Fantasy baseball analyst Fred Zinkie offers up his blueprint for conquering the final days of Week 6.